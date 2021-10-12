Lady Lions fall 3-1 to Waverly

The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity volleyball team hosted the Waverly Lady Tigers on Senior Night Monday, Oct. 11.

Washington recognized its six seniors: Katherine Picklesimer, Olivia Wayne, Haven McGraw, Aaralyne Estep, Ellie Lynch and Kassidy Olsson.

Washington lost in four sets: 10-25, 23-25, 25-19 and 23-25.

Statistically for Washington, Olivia Wayne was 19 of 19 serving with five aces.

Kassidy Olsson was 18 of 21 serving with four aces.

Aaralyne Estep led with 13 kills. Olsson had seven kills and Natalie Woods had three kills.

Wayne had 24 set assists.

Woods had one solo block and three block assists; Calleigh Wead-Salmi had one solo block and one block assist.

Maggi Wall led Washington with 18 digs. Estep had 13 digs, Megan Sever had six digs, Wayne had six digs and Ellie Lynch had five digs.

Washington will host McClain Wednesday. There is a freshman match scheduled for 4:45 p.m., to be followed by a junior-varsity match at approximately 6 p.m. and a varsity match at 7 p.m.

Photo by Christy Wall