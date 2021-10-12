Panthers draw No. 10 seed in boys soccer Sectional

The drawing for the Division II boys Sectional soccer tournament was held Sunday.

Marietta emerged with the No. 1 seed with a record of 11-0-2.

Miami Trace is the No. 10 seed with a record of 6-6-1. The Panthers will play at No. 7 seed Jackson (also 6-6-1) on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.

The winner of that game will be a Sectional champion and will play quite possibly at No. 2 seed Gallia Academy (13-1-1) on Oct. 26.

Gallia Academy awaits the winner of the No. 15 Circleville (2-12) vs No. 18 West (0-9-0) match up.

Hillsboro is seeded No. 8 (6-8-1) and will host No. 9 seed Logan Elm (7-6-1) Wednesday, Oct. 20.

The winner of that game is likely to face Marietta on Oct. 26.

McClain is the No. 12 seed (3-7-0) and will play at Alexander (No. 5 seed, 11-2-1) on Oct. 20.