MT girls soccer No. 13, WHS No. 14 seed in Sectional

The Division II Sectional girls soccer tournament drawing was held Sunday, Oct. 10.

Miami Trace (2-11-1 at the time of the drawing) is the No. 13 seed. The Lady Panthers will play at Warren (No. 4 seed, 7-5-1) on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m.

The Washington Lady Lions (No. 15 seed, 0-9-2) will make the trip over to Marietta to take on the No. 2 seed Tigers (7-4-2) on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m.

The top girls soccer team in the Southeast District in Division II is Fairfield Union. They are the No. 1 seed with a record of 10-3-0.

Fairfield Union will await the winner of the Athens (No. 8, 3-7-2) vs McClain (No. 9, 5-6-0) game that is to be played Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m.

The winner of the Miami Trace vs Warren match will host either Circleville (No. 5, 10-4-1) or Logan Elm (No. 12, 4-6-1) on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m.

The winner of the Washington vs Marietta match will host either Jackson (No. 7, 7-3-2) or Gallia Academy (No. 10, 4-8-2) on Oct. 21.

Hillsboro (No. 6, 7-6-0) has a home match to start the tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 19 against No. 11 Sheridan (4-5-2).

The District semifinals are scheduled for Oct. 25 and the District championship game is slated for Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. at Piketon High School.