Miami Trace volleyball defeats Lady Lions

The Washington Lady Lions volleyball team hosted Miami Trace Saturday, Oct. 9 for a Frontier Athletic Conference match.

Miami Trace won in three sets; 25-22, 25-20 and 25-21.

For Miami Trace, Sophia Parsons had 10 kills and two blocks.

Addyson Butts had seven kills and one block.

Gracey Ferguson had five ace serves and 34 set assists.

Statistically for Washington: Kassidy Olsson led with three ace serves and six good serves with no errors; Olivia Wayne had one ace and nine good serves with no errors; Maggi Wall had 16 good serves.

Olsson had eight kills on 22 attempts; Calleigh Wead-Salmi had four kills on 11 attempts and Natalie Woods had two kills on seven attempts.

Wead-Salmi had four block assists and one solo block; Haven McGraw had four block assists and Woods had two block assists.

Wayne led with 14 assists; Wall had 15 digs and Aaralyne Estep had 14 digs.

Washington’s Natalie Woods (5) hits the return over the net during a match against Miami Trace Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Pictured for Miami Trace is Laura Robinson, and for Washington, Allison Mongold (3) and Megan Sever (18). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_MT-vs-WHS-volleyball-Natalie-Woods-10-9-2021.jpg Washington’s Natalie Woods (5) hits the return over the net during a match against Miami Trace Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Pictured for Miami Trace is Laura Robinson, and for Washington, Allison Mongold (3) and Megan Sever (18). Photos by Christy Wall Gracey Ferguson serves for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Washington High School Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_Gracey-Ferguson-WHS-10-9-2021-take-3.jpg Gracey Ferguson serves for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Washington High School Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Photos by Christy Wall