Lady Lions tie Miami Trace, 1-1

The Washington Lady Lions and Miami Trace Lady Panthers soccer teams met for the second time in four days at Washington High School Thursday, Oct. 7.

The final result was a 1-1 tie.

On Monday, Oct. 4, Miami Trace won over the Lady Lions at Miami Trace, 4-0.

Kaithlyn Maquiling scored for Washington with less than eight minutes remaining in the first half.

“We knew we had been struggling with our corner kicks,” Washington head coach Kim Lotz said. “So, we’ve been working on our corner kicks to firm that up.

“I think our girls responded,” Lotz said. “I want to give credit to our seniors who went out there and gave their hearts. Kudos to them.”

It was senior night and Washington recognized its six seniors: Desarae Grim, Abigail Joseph, Kassie Wiseman, Cadence Cupp, Kalynn Dato and Maycee Skye Whitt.

Jordan McCane was the goal keeper for Washington.

“She had some great saves there at the end,” Lotz said. “They were putting a lot of pressure on us. Jordan was able to play that position very well. I’m very proud of her in that area.”

Kandice Mathews scored in the second half for Miami Trace.

Keeley Ramirez was in goal for Miami Trace.

“This is the second week in a row we’ve had to play three games,” Miami Trace head coach Chad Tolbert said. “We played Monday, Tuesday and now Thursday.

“Are we an elite team, no,” Tolbert said. “Have we made big strides since last year, absolutely. We’re just not playing a full 80 minutes. We should have five or six wins right now.”

Washington (0-9-2) will host Chillicothe Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Miami Trace (2-10-2) was scheduled to play at Waverly Monday and is slated to play at Zane Trace Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Washington goal-keeper Jordan McCane (right) watches the ball in a close encounter during a Frontier Athletic Conference match with Miami Trace Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at Washington High School. At left, for Miami Trace, is Delaney Thomas (11). Also pictured for Miami Trace are Carly Smith (14) and behind her is Jana Griffith. Also pictured for Washington is Kassie Wiseman (6). Miami Trace's Carmen Enochs (8) fires a shot on goal defended by Washington's Lyndyn Gibbs during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Washington High School Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.