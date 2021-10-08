Posted on by

High School Football Scores


Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL

Akr. East 28, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 0

Akr. Hoban 42, STVM 7

Archbold 56, Swanton 0

Ashland Crestview 43, Plymouth 8

Ashland Mapleton 34, Greenwich S. Cent. 20

Ashville Teays Valley 28, Amanda-Clearcreek 14

Atwater Waterloo 28, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 15

Austintown Fitch 38, Wadsworth 28

Bainbridge Paint Valley 46, Chillicothe Unioto 19

Baltimore Liberty Union 13, Lancaster Fairfield Union 6

Barnesville 57, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 12

Bellaire 13, Shadyside 12

Bellbrook 56, Day. Oakwood 7

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 41, Urbana 21

Bellevue 42, Tiffin Columbian 12

Beloit W. Branch 50, Alliance 27

Bethel-Tate 41, Blanchester 14

Bishop Hartley 39, Cols. St. Charles 0

Bishop Ready 26, Cols. Bexley 0

Bloom-Carroll 49, Circleville Logan Elm 13

Bowerston Conotton Valley 54, Beallsville 14

Brookville 35, Middletown Madison Senior 0

Bryan 45, Metamora Evergreen 14

Bucyrus Wynford 47, Upper Sandusky 20

Burton Berkshire 28, Painesville Harvey 26

Byesville Meadowbrook 42, Coshocton 21

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 27, Richmond Edison 17

Can. McKinley 29, Massillon Jackson 28

Canfield 35, Youngs. East 16

Canfield S. Range 63, Jefferson Area 21

Carey 49, Attica Seneca E. 0

Centerburg 26, Danville 19

Chagrin Falls Kenston 3, Willoughby S. 0

Chardon 48, Madison 0

Chesterland W. Geauga 29, Geneva 14

Chillicothe 35, Hillsboro 7

Chillicothe Huntington 26, Williamsport Westfall 0

Cin. Anderson 35, Milford 7

Cin. Colerain 27, Hamilton 6

Cin. St. Xavier 49, Cin. La Salle 14

Cin. Summit Country Day 35, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 0

Cin. West Clermont 31, Cin. Walnut Hills 14

Cin. Wyoming 40, Cin. Mariemont 9

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 79, Batavia 0

Cle. Hay 43, Cle. Collinwood 0

Cle. JFK 50, Cle. Lincoln W. 6

Coldwater 42, Minster 0

Collins Western Reserve 21, Monroeville 20

Cols. Africentric 14, Cols. Marion-Franklin 6

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 47, Circleville 0

Cols. Northland 30, Cols. Centennial 12

Cols. Upper Arlington 35, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 10

Creston Norwayne 56, Apple Creek Waynedale 24

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 37, Orrville 7

Dalton 50, West Salem Northwestern 6

DeGraff Riverside 41, Casstown Miami E. 7

Defiance 28, Celina 19

Defiance Ayersville 28, Haviland Wayne Trace 6

Defiance Tinora 48, Edgerton 8

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 22, Dublin Jerome 21

Dover 49, Marietta 0

Doylestown Chippewa 34, Rittman 0

Dublin Scioto 38, Delaware Hayes 0

Eaton 37, Carlisle 0

Fayetteville-Perry 37, Batavia Clermont NE 27

Fremont Ross 54, Lima Sr. 21

Gahanna Lincoln 42, Westerville Cent. 3

Galion 7, Ontario 6

Galion Northmor 49, Mt. Gilead 16

Gallipolis Gallia 12, Ironton Rock Hill 0

Garrettsville Garfield 34, Rootstown 14

Germantown Valley View 21, Franklin 7

Granville 35, Zanesville 13

Green 28, Massillon Perry 0

Grove City Cent. Crossing 35, Newark 7

Hamilton Badin 45, Day. Chaminade Julienne 28

Hamilton New Miami 22, Miami Valley Christian Academy 6

Hamilton Ross 55, Harrison 17

Hannibal River 50, Bridgeport 14

Harrod Allen E. 35, Bluffton 0

Hilliard Bradley 14, Powell Olentangy Liberty 3

Hilliard Darby 40, Lewis Center Olentangy 21

Hilliard Davidson 43, Dublin Coffman 28

Howard E. Knox 49, Fredericktown 8

Huber Hts. Wayne 17, Kettering Fairmont 15

Indpls Roncalli, Ind. 35, Cin. Elder 21

Ironton 48, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 0

Jackson 62, Washington C.H. 27

Jamestown Greeneview 42, Cedarville 10

Jeromesville Hillsdale 30, Smithville 0

Johnstown 35, Utica 0

Kansas Lakota 37, Fremont St. Joseph 0

Kettering Alter 31, Bishop Fenwick 0

Leavittsburg LaBrae 28, Brookfield 0

Lebanon 40, Morrow Little Miami 20

Lima Cent. Cath. 37, Newark Licking Valley 20

Lisbon David Anderson 19, Leetonia 12

Logan 17, Pomeroy Meigs 10

London 53, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7

Lowellville 40, McDonald 20

Magnolia Sandy Valley 44, Uhrichsville Claymont 0

Malvern 44, Newcomerstown 14

Mansfield Sr. 44, Wooster 16

Mantua Crestwood 27, Middlefield Cardinal 10

Maria Stein Marion Local 41, New Bremen 33

Marion Elgin 56, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 24

Marysville 49, Thomas Worthington 6

McArthur Vinton County 45, Bidwell River Valley 0

McConnelsville Morgan 42, New Lexington 32

Mechanicsburg 42, Milford Center Fairbanks 14

Medina 35, Brunswick 14

Medina Highland 62, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Miamisburg 35, Beavercreek 0

Miami Trace 56, Greenfield McClain 54

Millersburg W. Holmes 51, Shelby 14

Milton-Union 45, Tipp City Bethel 0

Mineral Ridge 40, Sebring McKinley 6

Minford 48, Oak Hill 0

Monroe 40, Waynesville 21

Mt. Orab Western Brown 44, Goshen 7

Mt. Vernon 21, Mansfield Madison 13

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 20, Reading 14

N. Can. Hoover 21, Uniontown Lake 19

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 76, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0

Nelsonville-York 35, Albany Alexander 0

New Albany 58, Galloway Westland 14

New Concord John Glenn 16, Zanesville Maysville 0

New Madison Tri-Village 34, New Lebanon Dixie 2

New Middletown Spring. 42, Berlin Center Western Reserve 0

Newark Cath. 42, Hebron Lakewood 0

Norwood 39, Cin. N. College Hill 12

Ottawa-Glandorf 9, Lima Shawnee 7

Pickerington Cent. 37, Groveport-Madison 0

Pickerington N. 38, Grove City 0

Piketon 51, Frankfort Adena 20

Plain City Jonathan Alder 42, Bellefontaine 7

Poland Seminary 40, Cortland Lakeview 0

Port Clinton 49, Willard 7

Portsmouth Notre Dame 52, Beaver Eastern 0

Portsmouth W. 44, Lucasville Valley 14

Proctorville Fairland 15, Portsmouth 14

Ravenna 34, Akr. Coventry 14

Ravenna SE 21, Mogadore 6

Reedsville Eastern 46, Crown City S. Gallia 0

Reynoldsburg 52, Lancaster 20

Richwood N. Union 14, St. Paris Graham 0

Sherwood Fairview 14, Hicksville 12

Sparta Highland 45, Cardington-Lincoln 26

Spring. Greenon 10, Spring. Cath. Cent. 6

Spring. NE 42, W. Liberty-Salem 21

Spring. Shawnee 27, New Carlisle Tecumseh 14

Springboro 26, Clayton Northmont 20

Springfield 44, Centerville 7

St. Clairsville 55, Belmont Union Local 7

St. Henry 26, Anna 7

St. Marys Memorial 42, Elida 7

Steubenville 48, Allderdice, Pa. 13

Streetsboro 62, Mogadore Field 14

Sugarcreek Garaway 40, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0

Sunbury Big Walnut 42, Westerville N. 7

Sycamore Mohawk 27, Bucyrus 0

Tallmadge 44, Kent Roosevelt 12

Thornville Sheridan 32, Philo 21

Tol. Rogers 8, Tol. Bowsher 0

Toronto 19, Madonna, W.Va. 16

Trenton Edgewood 49, Oxford Talawanda 14

Troy 35, W. Carrollton 0

Van Wert 63, Kenton 20

Vandalia Butler 13, Greenville 0

Versailles 45, Delphos St. John’s 14

W. Jefferson 51, N. Lewisburg Triad 7

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 17, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 14

Westerville S. 16, Canal Winchester 14

Wheelersburg 21, Waverly 14

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 47, Martins Ferry 6

Williamsburg 31, Lees Creek E. Clinton 7

Wooster Triway 42, Canal Fulton Northwest 26

Worthington Kilbourne 58, Cols. Franklin Hts. 7

Youngs. Liberty 53, Newton Falls 19

Zanesville W. Muskingum 44, Crooksville 20