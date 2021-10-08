Posted on by

Ironmen beat Blue Lions, 62-27


By Chris Hoppes - choppes@aimmediamidwest.com

Washington Blue Lion junior Trevaughn Jackson (3) gets a block from senior Jaydenn Terry (60) against Jackson’s Andrew Davis (68) during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Gardner Park Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Also pictured for Washington is junior Reece Self (55) and junior Caden Shiltz (52).

Washington Blue Lion junior Trevaughn Jackson (3) gets a block from senior Jaydenn Terry (60) against Jackson’s Andrew Davis (68) during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Gardner Park Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Also pictured for Washington is junior Reece Self (55) and junior Caden Shiltz (52).


Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

The Washington Blue Lions played their final regular season home game of the 2021 season Friday when the Jackson Ironmen visited Gardner Park.

Jackson won the game, 62-27.

The Ironmen got on the board first with a 5-yard run by Eli Broermann.

The extra point kick by Ethan Crabtree made it 7-0 with 9:46 to play in the first quarter.

Washington suffered a turnover when Jackson intercepted a pass with 7:05 remaining in the first.

After an exchange of lost fumbles, Jackson scored on a Jacob Winters to Cade Wolford pass good for 24 yards.

Crabtree’s kick made it 14-0 with 1:32 left in the opening quarter.

Washington’s next possession ended with a punt that was blocked by Jackson.

Jackson scored on a pass from Winters to Brodie Butcher. With 10:21 to play in the first half, Jacckson was in front, 21-0.

The Blue Lions got on the board with a 7-yard pass from junior Troy Thompson to sophomore Isaiah Haithcock. Junior R.J. Foose converted the extra point kick to make it 21-7.

That score was set up by a previous pass from Thompson to Haithcock that covered over 60 yards. That score came at the 7:52 mark of the second quarter.

Washington sophomore Mason Coffman had an interception, giving the Blue Lions the ball on their own 18-yard line.

The Blue Lions had another turnover, giving Jackson the ball on the Washington 1-yard line.

Broermann took it in from there to give the Ironmen a 28-7 lead at the 4:23 mark.

The next Washington possession ended with the Blue Lions having to punt. Again, Jackson blocked the punt, and again the Ironmen had the ball at the Washington 1-yard line.

This resulted in a 24-yard field goal by Crabtree to increase Jackson’s lead to 31-7.

Late in the second quarter, following another interception by Jackson, the visitors put three more points on the board with a 35-yard field goal. Jackson held a 34-7 lead at the end of the first half.

In the third quarter, Drew Bragg scored on a 19-yard touchdown. Crabtree’s kick set the score at 41-7 with 8:38 to play in the third quarter.

With 5:27 left in the third, Washington senior Rishaun Burns scored from two yards out. The point after kick was no good, with Jackson holding a 41-13 lead.

With 4:44 to play in the third, Washington freshman Charlie Eplin recovered a Jackson fumble.

When Jackson was back on offense, Winters passed to Holden Blankenship for a 35-yard touchdown with 1:12 to play in the third, giving the Ironmen a 48-13 lead.

Burns had another touchdown run with 6:11 to play in the game and Foose’s kick put the score at 48-20.

Washington scored with 2:48 remaining in the game on a 50-yard pass from Thompson to junior Calum Brown.

Foose’s kick set the score at 48-27.

Jackson’s Nolan Johnson had touchdown runs of 48 and 35 yards that put the final at 62-27.

Jackson is now 6-2 overall, 3-0 in the FAC. The Ironmen play at Miami Trace next week in a battle of the top two teams in the conference.

Miami Trace defeated McClain Friday night, 56-54.

Washington, 3-4 overall, 1-2 in the FAC, will play at Hillsboro next week.

Washington Blue Lion junior Trevaughn Jackson (3) gets a block from senior Jaydenn Terry (60) against Jackson’s Andrew Davis (68) during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Gardner Park Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Also pictured for Washington is junior Reece Self (55) and junior Caden Shiltz (52).
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_Trevaugh-Jackson-run-vs-jackson-10-8-2021.jpgWashington Blue Lion junior Trevaughn Jackson (3) gets a block from senior Jaydenn Terry (60) against Jackson’s Andrew Davis (68) during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Gardner Park Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Also pictured for Washington is junior Reece Self (55) and junior Caden Shiltz (52). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

By Chris Hoppes

choppes@aimmediamidwest.com