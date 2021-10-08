Ironmen beat Blue Lions, 62-27

The Washington Blue Lions played their final regular season home game of the 2021 season Friday when the Jackson Ironmen visited Gardner Park.

Jackson won the game, 62-27.

The Ironmen got on the board first with a 5-yard run by Eli Broermann.

The extra point kick by Ethan Crabtree made it 7-0 with 9:46 to play in the first quarter.

Washington suffered a turnover when Jackson intercepted a pass with 7:05 remaining in the first.

After an exchange of lost fumbles, Jackson scored on a Jacob Winters to Cade Wolford pass good for 24 yards.

Crabtree’s kick made it 14-0 with 1:32 left in the opening quarter.

Washington’s next possession ended with a punt that was blocked by Jackson.

Jackson scored on a pass from Winters to Brodie Butcher. With 10:21 to play in the first half, Jacckson was in front, 21-0.

The Blue Lions got on the board with a 7-yard pass from junior Troy Thompson to sophomore Isaiah Haithcock. Junior R.J. Foose converted the extra point kick to make it 21-7.

That score was set up by a previous pass from Thompson to Haithcock that covered over 60 yards. That score came at the 7:52 mark of the second quarter.

Washington sophomore Mason Coffman had an interception, giving the Blue Lions the ball on their own 18-yard line.

The Blue Lions had another turnover, giving Jackson the ball on the Washington 1-yard line.

Broermann took it in from there to give the Ironmen a 28-7 lead at the 4:23 mark.

The next Washington possession ended with the Blue Lions having to punt. Again, Jackson blocked the punt, and again the Ironmen had the ball at the Washington 1-yard line.

This resulted in a 24-yard field goal by Crabtree to increase Jackson’s lead to 31-7.

Late in the second quarter, following another interception by Jackson, the visitors put three more points on the board with a 35-yard field goal. Jackson held a 34-7 lead at the end of the first half.

In the third quarter, Drew Bragg scored on a 19-yard touchdown. Crabtree’s kick set the score at 41-7 with 8:38 to play in the third quarter.

With 5:27 left in the third, Washington senior Rishaun Burns scored from two yards out. The point after kick was no good, with Jackson holding a 41-13 lead.

With 4:44 to play in the third, Washington freshman Charlie Eplin recovered a Jackson fumble.

When Jackson was back on offense, Winters passed to Holden Blankenship for a 35-yard touchdown with 1:12 to play in the third, giving the Ironmen a 48-13 lead.

Burns had another touchdown run with 6:11 to play in the game and Foose’s kick put the score at 48-20.

Washington scored with 2:48 remaining in the game on a 50-yard pass from Thompson to junior Calum Brown.

Foose’s kick set the score at 48-27.

Jackson’s Nolan Johnson had touchdown runs of 48 and 35 yards that put the final at 62-27.

Jackson is now 6-2 overall, 3-0 in the FAC. The Ironmen play at Miami Trace next week in a battle of the top two teams in the conference.

Miami Trace defeated McClain Friday night, 56-54.

Washington, 3-4 overall, 1-2 in the FAC, will play at Hillsboro next week.

Washington Blue Lion junior Trevaughn Jackson (3) gets a block from senior Jaydenn Terry (60) against Jackson’s Andrew Davis (68) during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Gardner Park Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Also pictured for Washington is junior Reece Self (55) and junior Caden Shiltz (52). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_Trevaugh-Jackson-run-vs-jackson-10-8-2021.jpg Washington Blue Lion junior Trevaughn Jackson (3) gets a block from senior Jaydenn Terry (60) against Jackson’s Andrew Davis (68) during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Gardner Park Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Also pictured for Washington is junior Reece Self (55) and junior Caden Shiltz (52). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald