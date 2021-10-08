Panthers beat McClain, 6-1

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity soccer team hosted the McClain Tigers in a Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Miami Trace won the match, 6-1.

The Panthers held a 5-1 halftime lead.

McClain scored its first and only goal two minutes into the game.

Miami Trace tied the match with a goal from Noah Perry with an assist from Cole Little.

Little scored unassisted at the 28-minute mark of the first half.

Nfanly Mara scored with the assist from Sekou Mara at the 11-minute mark.

Moments later, Connor Bucher scored an unassisted goal for a 4-1 margin.

Sekou Mara scored again with an assist from Logan Johnson for the 5-1 halftime lead for Miami Trace.

At the 30-minute mark of the second half, Perry scored with an assist from Nflany Mara.

Dylan Farley had six saves in goal for Miami Trace.

The Panthers had 16 shots on goal to seven for the Tigers.

McClain falls to 3-7-0 with the loss. Miami Trace improves its record to 6-6-1.

“It was a great FAC game tonight,” Miami Trace head coach Josh Thoroman said. “Every time we play McClain, it’s a battle. Both teams play as hard as they can.

“We’ve had a lot of games this season where the ball didn’t go into the back of the net,” Thoroman said. “Tonight, the ball was going into the back of the net.

“We showed flashes of being really, really good,” Thoroman said. “Tonight, our kids came ready to play.

“We were motivated, coming off a three-game losing streak,” Thoroman said. “We’ve had battles with Hillsboro, Jackson and Chillicothe. Those kind of sank us in the FAC. We had a record of 2-1-1 through the first round. We finished the second round of (conference) play 1-3-0.

“This puts us at 6-6-1 (overall),” Thoroman said. “In the Southeast District tournament, they’re going to seed the teams one through 18. So, the bottom four will play first-round play-in games. There will be eight Sectional champions. Tournament seeding is definitely a huge deal.

“We finish 3-4-1 in the FAC,” Thoroman said. “Chillicothe is going to win it and Jackson is going to be second.”

Miami Trace’s Logan Johnson (12) settles the ball during a match against the McClain Tigers at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_MT-soccer-Logan-Johnson-vs-McClain-10-5-2021.jpg Miami Trace’s Logan Johnson (12) settles the ball during a match against the McClain Tigers at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.