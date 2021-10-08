The Miami Trace High School girls soccer team hosted the team from Washington High School Monday, Oct. 4.

Miami Trace won this Frontier Athletic Conference match, 4-0.

It was Senior Night and Miami Trace recognized its three seniors: Kandice Mathews, Mallory Pavey and Carmen Enochs.

Miami Trace led the match 1-0 at the half.

“I give credit to Miami Trace,” Washington head coach Kim Lotz said. “They played hard. They played tough. They won the 50-50 balls. That’s something we didn’t do tonight. We needed to play more aggressively.

Washington falls to 0-9-1.

Jordan McCane was the goalkeeper for Washington.

“She played phenomenally,” Lotz said. “It’s not her normal spot. She did a great job of protecting and communicating.”

Carmen Enochs scored on a penalty kick for Miami Trace in the first half.

She also scored off a corner kick.

Kandice Mathews scored two goals for Miami Trace. One of those goals was assisted by Delaney Thomas.

Keeley Ramierz was in goal for Miami Trace Monday.

“The fans were getting into it,” Miami Trace head coach Chad Tolbert said. “We had a student section. As far as the environtment goes, you can’t ask for anything more.”

The teams had another game scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 7.

“Having back-to-back games against your rivals makes it difficult,” Tolbert said. “I’m sure they’ll be ready for us. We both kind of know what to expect.”

With the win, Miami Trace improves to 2-10-1.

