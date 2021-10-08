Blue Lion golf ends season at Districts

WILLIAMSPORT — The Washington Blue Lion golf team competed in the Division II District tournament at Crown Hill Golf Club Wednesday, Oct. 6.

The Blue Lions placed ninth out of 10 teams with a score of 363.

The District-winning team from Gallia Academy (shooting a 324) will advance to the State tournament.

Cameron Maple of Oak Hill was the individual qualifier and medalist with a score of 74.

For the Blue Lions, Garrett Wahl led with a round of 82.

John Wall shot an 89, followed by Garrett DeWees and Will Miller, each with a 96 and Luke Crabtree with a 99.

“I can’t begin to express how proud I am of this group of young men,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said. “We’ve come a long way in two years, including (winning) back-to-back FAC championships.

“We only had one individual qualifier to Districts last year (Garrett Wahl) and the team qualified this year, which is a substantial step for this young team,” Bartruff said. “Today’s experience is going to be beneficial for this group moving forward.

“I’m blessed to have such a great group of young men and parents (and grandparents),” Bartruff said. “Sophomore Garrett Wahl finished top eight today out of a field of 60 golfers. I commend his grit and determination.

“Thank you to our two seniors — Garrett DeWees and Drew Ferguson,” Bartruff said. “Garrett played j-v last year and made First Team, All-FAC this year. Drew was a part of two FAC championships.

“I appreciate their commitment to our program,” Bartruff said. “It was a great season and this will hopefully be a springboard for our team moving forward.”

Division II District team results: Gallia Academy, 1st, 324; Fairland, 2nd, 337; Wheelersburg, 3rd, 343; Unioto, 4th, 346; Fairfield Union, 5th, 350; Piketon, 6th, 351; Circleville, 7th, 359; Minford, 8th, 359; Washington, 9th, 363; Alexander, 10th, 394.

From McClain High School, Wesley Potts competed at the District tournament and shot a score of 84, tying for 13th place.

The Washington High School Blue Lion boys golf team at the District tournament in Williamsport Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (l-r); Luke Crabtree, Garrett Wahl, John Wall, Will Miller, Garrett DeWees and Drew Ferguson. Washington's Luke Crabtree tees off during the Division II District tournament at Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Photo by Christy Wall