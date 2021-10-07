MT girls golf advances to District play

CIRCLEVILLE — The Miami Trace High School girls golf team made a fine showing at the Division I Sectional tournament at the Pickaway Country Club Monday, Oct. 4.

Miami Trace placed second out of eight teams to advance to next week’s District tournament at EagleSticks in Zanesville.

The Lady Panthers had a team score of 392.

Warren won the Sectional with a 391 team score.

Also qualifying to the District tournament is Chillicothe, placing third with a 407 team score.

For Miami Trace, Libby Aleshire, a State-qualifier last season, shot a 92.

Alyssa Butler had a 93, Makayla Barnes shot a score of 100, Emily Reeves had a 107 and Mara Simonson had a 140.

Three individuals not on one of the qualifying teams also advanced to the District.

Saylor Wharff of Marietta was medalist with an 85.

Ashley Aldridge of Logan shot an 86 and Lisa Liu of Athens shot a 97.

Scores for Chillicothe: Isabella Fischer, 91; Julie Lemaster, 95; Meryl Haller, 106; Mikayla Spaulding, 115; Addison Smith, 139.

Athens was fourth with a team score of 413.

Marietta was fifth with a 431, Logan was sixth with a 433, Jackson placed seventh with a team score of 489 and Hillsboro was eighth with a 549 team total.

Scores for Hillsboro: Hailey Phillips, 116; Emma Yochum, 126; Lexie Swayne, 148; Kathryn Cluff, 159; Grace Watson, 191.

Scores for Jackson: Kaltra Woltz, 115; Makenna Folden, 121; Schuler Murray, 123; Autumn Crabtree, 130; Alia Rippeth, 170.

In addition to Miami Trace, Chillicothe and Warren, teams from John Glenn and Dover will compete for the chance to go to State.

Of those five teams, the first place team and the low-scoring individual from one of the other four teams, will move on to State.

The girls Division I State golf tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 and 23 at The Ohio State University’s Gray Course.

Members of the Miami Trace girls golf team are pictured at the Division I Sectional tournament at Pickaway Golf Course Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The team placed second to advance to the District tournament in Zanesville on Monday, Oct. 11. (l-r); Emily Reeves, Alyssa Butler, Libby Aleshire, Makayla Barnes and Mara Simonson. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_MT-girls-golf-at-Sectionals-Oct-4-2021.jpg Members of the Miami Trace girls golf team are pictured at the Division I Sectional tournament at Pickaway Golf Course Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The team placed second to advance to the District tournament in Zanesville on Monday, Oct. 11. (l-r); Emily Reeves, Alyssa Butler, Libby Aleshire, Makayla Barnes and Mara Simonson. Courtesy photo