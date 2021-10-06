MT tennis outright FAC champions

On Thursday, Sept. 30, the Miami Trace tennis team hosted the Lady Lions of Washington High School.

Miami Trace needed a win to secure the outright Frontier Athletic Conference championship and it was achieved, five courts to none.

The individual match results were not available.

Miami Trace finishes the FAC portion of the 2021 season with a record of 7-1.

Jackson lost at least two matches in the FAC, one to Miami Trace and one to Hillsboro.

Miami Trace beat Hillsboro, Chillicothe and Washington each twice.

It was senior recognition and Miami Trace saluted its five seniors: Riley Cruea, Alex King, Kendall Elliott, Emma Seyfang and Deanna Page.

Miami Trace tennis seniors were recognized prior to the match against Washington Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (l-r); Riley Cruea, Jenna Goddard, Emma Seyfang, Deanna Page and Alex King. Miami Trace's Jenna Goddard returns the ball during a match against Washington Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at Miami Trace High School. Washington's Joshalynn Worth makes a play during the FAC match at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.