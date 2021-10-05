Over 600 runners Cross the Creek

Over 600 runners from 29 teams gathered at Tim Walters’ farm for the Cross the Creek cross country race Saturday, Oct. 2.

The weather was dry and mild, except for the two times the runners crossed the creek. Most made it relatively unscathed, while others fell and still others appeared to purposely soak themselves.

In the high school boys race, Miami Trace sophomore Eli Fliehman placed 27th overall out of 196 runners in a time of 19:45.92.

Washington freshman Leetz Martinez was the first from his team to finish, placing 34th overall in 19:57.54.

Freshman Landen Eyre of Whiteoak won the boys high school race in 17:15.05.

Jackson freshman Matthew Gibson was 13th in 18:37.62; Hillsboro junior Garet Thompson was 41st in 20:10.21; McClain sophomore Robert Surritt was 86th in a time of 21:46.57.

Marysville won the team event with 39 placement points.

Miami Trace was seventh out of 19 teams with 212 placement points.

Washington was 13th with 341 placement points.

Also for Miami Trace: Max Trimble, 35th, 19:57.92; Aiden Johnson, 50th, 20:31.24; Dalton Mullins, 55th, 20;42.86; Justin Everhart, 85th 21:42.34; Christian Rossiter, 97th, 22:07.63; Justin Robinson, 105th, 22:20.88; Joshua Lewis, 123rd, 22:53.96; Wyatt Hicks, 125th, 22:56.37; Lyndon Phillips, 141st, 23:34.24; Garrett Carson, 154th, 24:46.10; Dominic Shipley, 170th, 26:12.90; Connor Hostetler, 177th, 28:04.15; Bryce Bennett, 186th, 29:57.26; Alex McCarty, 189th, 30;29.40; Caleb Bennett, 191st, 30:51.74.

Also for Washington: Brayden May, 79thm, 21:32.05; Karson Runk, 92nd, 21:58.11; Jaedan Meriweather, 101st, 22:13.46; Trace Bartruff, 121st, 22:50.64; Isaiah Wightman, 128th, 23:08.67; Mac Miller, 144th, 23:42.05; Casey Hott, 151st, 24:30.84; Jack Mead, 169th, 26:03.03; Nathan Upthegrove, 176th, 27:57.58; Luke Rader, 179th, 28:22.27; Toby Lovett, 181st, 28:43.88; Jon Rader, 192nd, 32:38.96.

In the high school girls race, Miami Trace junior Kaelin Pfeifer placed 12th overall out of 146 runners in 22:46.67.

Senior Chloe Lovett was the first member of Washington’s team to finish, placing 46th overall in 25:08.69.

Senior Olivia Cisco of Waverly won the race with a time of 20:08.33.

Jackson senior Olivia Kennedy was fifth in 21:11.86.

Hillsboro junior Emily Letts was 14th in 23:01.83; McClain freshman Brooke Baldwin was 24th in 23:37.43.

Marysville won the girls high school event with 35 placement points.

Washington was 12th with 287 points.

Miami Trace did not have enough runners to post a team score.

Also for Washington: Maggie Copas, 47th, 25:09.58; Kayli Merritt 60th, 25:58.58; Mia Moats, 101st, 28:55.69; Isabella Racine, 124th, 32:19.95; Ozlyn Racine, 127th, 32:34.00.

Also for Miami Trace: Brianna Thompson, 113th, 30:07.24; Zoey Blanton, 120th, 31:13.01.

In the boys middle school race, Kentaro Yamazaki was the first runner from Washington to finish, placing 31st out of 151 runners in 13:23.84.

Cooper Robertson was 49th in 13:54.99; Avery Wightman was 56th in 13:58.99; T.J. Ooten was 62nd in 14:16.14; Randon Stolzenburg was 86th in 15:09.67; Kaleb Taylor was 115th in 16:15.14; Hayden Lester placed 120th in 16:46.46.

Washington was fifth out of 17 teams with 220 placement points.

Miami Trace did not have any boys in the middle school race.

Marysville Bunsold won the team event with 23 placement points.

Jayden Beverly of Unioto won the middle school boys race in 11:17.49.

Hillsboro’s Ryan Howland was eighth in 12:07.45; Matthew Cummins of Greenfield was 71st in 14:31.25. Jackson’s Jose Baigen was 24th in 13:23.84.

In the middle school girls race, Kamika Bennett of Miami Trace finished 19th out of 132 runners in 14:40.16.

Alonnah Nickell of Washington was 50th in 15:58.09.

Also for Miami Trace: Alyvia Atkinson, 45th, 15:52.98; Paige Fitzgerald, 52nd, 16:09.13; Isabelle DeBruin, 74th, 16:36.14; Nora Morrison, 83rd, 17:13.96; Carlee Hauck, 94th, 17:55.35; Kaylee Everhart, 96th, 18:07.06; Jayda Jones, 106h, 18:53.68; Brenna Sword, 119th, 20:57.02; Landri Adams, 122nd, 21:25.99.

Also for Washington: Addison Weaver, 56th, 16:19.59; Haley Nickell, 66th, 16:31.02; Olivia Haycook, 75th, 16:45.25; Taelin Brooker, 91st, 17:50.91; Cashiopia Longakit, 103rd, 18:39.73.

Cameron Walker of Unioto won the middle school girls race with a time of 12:31.19.

Hillsboro’s Taylor Thoroman was second in 12:56.18; Jackson’s Kaya Tripp was 23rd in 14:56.87. Karli Parker of Greenfield was 33rd in 15:20.36.

Hillsboro won the middle school girls team event with 75 placement points.

Miami Trace was eighth with 184 points and Washington was 10th with 225 points.

Washington will run at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Wednesday at 5 p.m.

High School Boys Team Results: Marysville, 1st, 39; Whiteoak, 2nd, 71; Oak Hill, 3rd, 115; Jackson, 4th, 155; Leesburg Fairfield, 5th, 180; Waverly, 6th, 201; Miami Trace, 7th, 212; Wilmington, 8th, 239; Lynchburg-Clay, 9th, 244; Circleville, 10th, 253; Ripley-Union, 11th, 262; North Adams, 12th, 324; Washington, 13th, 341; East Clinton, 14th, 351; Urbana, 15th, 382; Cedarville, 16th, 382; Hillsboro, 17th, 441; Grove City Christian, 18th, 447; West Union, 19th, 523.

High School Girls Team Results: Marysville, 1st, 35; Hillsboro, 2nd, 123; West Union, 3rd, 125; Circleville, 4th, 136; North Adams, 5th, 141; Lynchburg-Clay, 6th, 161; Waverly, 7th, 210; Logan Elm, 8th, 246; McClain, 9th, 256; Jackson, 10th, 266; Paint Valley, 11th, 283; Washington, 12th, 287; Leesburg Fairfield, 13th, 297; Oak Hill, 14th, 317; Urbana, 15th 320; Grove City Christian, 16th, 386.

Middle School Boys Team Results: Marysville Bunsold, 1st, 23; Unioto, 2nd, 45; Eastern Brown, 3rd, 141; Fairfield 4th, 152; Washington, 5th, 220; Bishop Flaget, 6th, 229; Hillsboro, 7th, 238; Wilmington, 8th, 256; Lynchburg-Clay, 9th, 257; North Adams, 10th, 263; Cedarville, 11th, 282; Whiteoak, 12th, 283; Waverly, 13th, 293; Dixie, 14th, 328; McDowell, 15th, 358; East Clinton, 16th, 366; Gallia Academy, 17th, 376.

Middle School Girls Team Results: Hillsboro, 1st, 75; Cedarville, 2nd, 84; Marysville Bunsold, 3rd, 86; Paint Valley, 4th, 127; Bishop Flaget, 5th, 141; Gallia Academy, 6th, 150; Circleville, 7th, 175; Miami Trace, 8th, 184; McDowell, 9th, 197; Washington, 10th, 225; Fairfield, 11th, 258; Jackson, 12th, 261.

Washington's Brayden May, left, and Jaedan Meriweather during the Cross the Creek cross country race at Tim Walters' farm Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. A trio of Panthers run in the Cross the Creek cross country race Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021; (l-r); Christian Rossiter, Aiden Johnson and Max Trimble. Washington's Mac Miller (740) crosses the creek, along with runners from East Clinton and West Union Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Washington's Maggie Copas makes her way across the second water crossing during the race at Tim Walters' farm Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Miami Trace's Brianna Thompson crosses the creek during the event at Tim Walters' farm Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Washington Blue Lion seniors were recognized prior to the cross country race at Tim Walters' farm Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (l-r); Jaedan Meriweather, Luke Rader, Mac Miller, Karson Runk and Jack Mead. Photo by Trevor Patton Washington High School seniors were recognized before the cross country race at Tim Walters' farm Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (l-r); Mia Moats, Isabella Racine and Chloe Lovett. Photo by Trevor Patton Miami Trace's Eli Fliehman strides along the course during the Cross the Creek cross country race Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Photo by Trevor Patton Kaelin Pfeifer competes in the Cross the Creek cross country race Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Tim Walters' farm. Photo by Trevor Patton Miami Trace's Caleb Bennett, Bryce Bennett and Alex McCarty (from left to right) at the start of the Cross the Creek race Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Photo by Trevor Patton Washington's Leetz Martinez crosses the creek for the second time during the race at Tim Walters' farm Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Photo by Trevor Patton Washington's Chloe Lovett at the Cross the Creek cross country race Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Photo by Trevor Patton Miami Trace's Zoey Blanton traverses the creek during the cross country race Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Photo by Trevor Patton Washington's Kayli Merritt (739) and McClain's Sierra Barton (535) cross the creek Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Photo by Trevor Patton Aiden Johnson of Miami Trace during the Cross the Creek cross country race at Tim Walters' farm Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Photo by Trevor Patton Washington's Karson Runk makes his way across the creek Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Photos by Chris Hoppes, Record-Herald, unless otherwise noted