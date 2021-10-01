Panthers defeat Hillsboro, 48-28

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace Panthers, coming off a 35-28 overtime victory over Chillicothe to begin Frontier Athletic Conference play last week, traveled down US 62 to the county seat of Highland County to take on the Hillsboro Indians.

The Panthers broke open a 21-21 tie game with 14 unanswered points to lead 35-21 at the half on their way to a 48-28 victory.

Miami Trace is now 2-0 in the FAC, 5-2 overall.

Hillsboro falls to 0-2 in the conference, 3-4 overall.

“It took a while for us, defensively, to get settled in,” Miami Trace head coach Jerry Williams said. “We didn’t play well in the first half, defensively. We came in at halftime and got readjusted. We came out and played much better, defensively, in the second half.

“It was a solid game on our part,” Williams said. “It just didn’t feel like we played as well as we should have.”

There were big plays again from Miami Trace quarterback Weston Melvin and running back Jayden LeBeau.

“They both broke some big runs,” Williams said. “They had some big plays. They’re our horses, that’s for sure.

“The offensive line is the best we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Williams said.

“These guys are coming along,” Williams said. “It’s great to be 2-0 in the conference.”

Miami Trace will return to Highland County next week to take on the McClain Tigers.

McClain fell to Jackson last night, 56-13.

Hillsboro will host Chillicothe. The Cavaliers defeated the Washington Blue Lions Friday night, 21-19.