Miami Trace cross country runs at Hirsch’s Farm

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace cross country teams took part in a small meet, the Hirsch’s Farm Run, hosted by Bishop Flaget School Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The course was two miles in length for all runners.

Head coach Jeff Smallwood described the event.

“This was just a mid-week tune-up,” Smallwood said. “Just getting some miles under their legs to get ready for the next couple of big meets (including Saturday’s Cross the Creek event at Tim Walters’ farm) and then league.”

Miami Trace’s Kaelin Pfeifer was third in 16:22.3.

Brianna Thompson was 10th in 18:23.4; Zoey Blanton was 11th in 18:57.2 and K’Lynn Cornell was 13th in 19:44.3.

Huntington’s Sarah Lute won with a time of 14:38.7.

Miami Trace’s Eli Fliehman was second out of 32 runners in 11:49.6.

Marcus Jackson was third in 12:09.3.

Max Trimble was sixth in 12:42.4; Dalton Mullins was seventh in 12:43.3; Aiden Johnson was ninth in 13:09.6; Justin Robinson was 10th in 13:09.6; Christian Rossiter was 12th in 13:20.7; Justin Everhart placed 15th in 13:48.1; Lyndon Phillips was 16th in 13:49.8; Wyatt Hicks finished 17th in 14:04.1; Joshua Lewis was 18th in 14:09.9; Garrett Carson placed 20th in 15:17.2; Dominic Shipley was 24th in 15:59.3; Caleb Bennett was 29th in 18:10.3; Alex McCarty finished 30th in 18:27.7; Bryce Bennett was 31st in 18:37.0 and Conner Hostetler was 32nd in 18:42.1.

As a team, Miami Trace placed first.

Jason Holbrook of Huntington won with a time of 11:37.7.

In the middle school girls race, Miami Trace’s Kamika Bennett was third out of 29 runners in 14:27.5.

Paige Fitzgerald was fifth in 16:09.8; Alyvia Atkinson was 10th in 16:23.0; Isabella DeBruin was 16th in 18:14.4; Nora Morrison finished 18th in 18:48.9; Carlee Hauck was 19th in 18:49.8; Kaylee Everhart placed 21st in 19:45.2; Jayda Jones was 22nd in 20:03.6 and Brenna Sword was 28th in 23:00.7.

Gabriella Maranzana of Bishop Flaget won with a time of 13:43.7.

Miami Trace tied for first with Bishop Flaget.

Miami Trace did not have any boys run in the middle school race.

Noah Flores of Bishop Flaget won the middle school boys race with a time of 12:19.8.

The Cross the Creek event begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with the girls middle school race.

The boys middle school race is set for 10 a.m. with senior recognition to follow at 10:30 a.m.

The high school girls race is set to go at 10:45 a.m. and the high school boys race at 11:30 a.m., followed by a fun run at 12:10 p.m.

The top two finishers for Miami Trace at the Hirsch’s Farm Run on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 were (l-r); Eli Fliehman, who placed second and Marcus Jackson, who finished third. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_Eli-Fliehman-and-Marcus-Jackson-.jpg The top two finishers for Miami Trace at the Hirsch’s Farm Run on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 were (l-r); Eli Fliehman, who placed second and Marcus Jackson, who finished third. The top Miami Trace finisher in the girls middle school event at Hirsch’s Farm Run on Sept. 28, 2021 was Kamika Bennett, left. Kaelin Pfeifer, right, was the top finisher in the high school girls race. Both runners placed third in their respective events. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_Kamika-Bennett-and-Kaelin-Pfeifer.jpg The top Miami Trace finisher in the girls middle school event at Hirsch’s Farm Run on Sept. 28, 2021 was Kamika Bennett, left. Kaelin Pfeifer, right, was the top finisher in the high school girls race. Both runners placed third in their respective events. Courtesy photos