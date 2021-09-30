Lady Lions fall to McClain

The Washington High School Lady Lions and the McClain Lady Tigers varsity soccer teams played back-to-back Frontier Athletic Conference matches earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Washington played a regularly-scheduled match at McClain.

The Lady Tigers won this contest, 2-0.

Luca Matesic scored both goals for McClain.

Payton Pryor had one assist.

“I thought Payton was our most active player tonight,” McClain head coach Tyler Carman said following Tuesday’s match.

“We were a little sloppy with our passes,” Carman said. “I think we took them a little lightly. I thought Court House played tough. I thought the Chambers girl (Addison) played really hard tonight.”

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, McClain visited Washington High School for a make-up match against the Lady Lions.

McClain won this match, 3-1.

Payton Pryor, Luca Matesic and Lindsey Hutchinson scored goals for McClain on Wednesday.

Allison Lotz scored for Washington. That goal came off a corner kick by Addison Chambers.

McClain scored first and Washington tied it before the Lady Tigers scored to make it 2-1 at the half.

“Give the Court House girls credit,” McClain head coach Tyler Carman said after Wednesday’s match. “They played tough. They played with a lot of spirit. They looked like they were having fun.

“Their coach (Kim Lotz) has them playing hard,” Carman said. “We were keying on No. 11 (Kaithlyn Maquiling) and the Chambers girl (Addison Chambers). I told the girls if you key on them, you give yourselves a chance.

“We did a better job tonight in the midfield, kind of controlling the tempo,” Carman said.

“We’ve worked really hard,” Washington head coach Kim Lotz said. “They have really come together as a team. They are starting to gel. We’re having crisper passes. We’re seeing each other and seeing the field better.

“They’re playing with heart,” Lotz said.

Chelsey Dawson and Jordan McCane shared goal-keeping duties Wednesday for Washington.

Washington is 0-8-1 overall, 0-5 in the FAC.

Washington is scheduled to host Chillicothe Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The win brings McClain to 4-4 overall, 3-3 in the FAC.

McClain is at Circleville Saturday.

Washington’s Desarae Grim (left) advances the ball upfield during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against McClain Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Washington High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_Desarae-Grim-LL-soccer-vs-McClain-9-29-2021.jpg Washington’s Desarae Grim (left) advances the ball upfield during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against McClain Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Washington’s Kalynn Dato (right) battles McClain’s Payton Pryor for possession during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at McClain High School Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_Kalynn-Dato-LL-soccer-at-McClain-9-28-2021.jpg Washington’s Kalynn Dato (right) battles McClain’s Payton Pryor for possession during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at McClain High School Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos