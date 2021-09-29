Blue Lion golf qualifies to District

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Blue Lion boys golf team competed in the Division II Sectional tournament at the Jaycees course in Chillicothe Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The top five teams and top five individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the District tournament which is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 6 at the Crown Hill Golf Club located just outside of Williamsport.

The Blue Lions finished third out of 15 teams to advance to the District.

Washington had a team score of 356.

Circleville won the Sectional with a team score of 338.

Unioto was second with a 339. Fairfield Union was fourth with a 366 and Alexander was fifth with a 377.

Individuals qualifying to the District are: Jon Grondolsky Jr. of Zane Trace (86), Landon McGee of Meigs (86), Wesley Potts of McClain (87), Dilon Riffle of Logan Elm (87) and Dominick Bush of Westfall (89).

For the Blue Lions, Garrett Wahl was low with a score of 80.

John Wall shot an 84 and Luke Crabtree had an 89.

Will Miller shot a 103 and Drew Ferguson had a 115.

The medalist was Jack Holcomb of Circleville with a 75.

This is the first time Washington has qualified a team to the District tournament since 2015.

“This is a good experience for our young team,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said.

Other scores for McClain: David Edwards, 95; Seth Wise, 98; Robbie Wise, 107; Isaac Carroll, 114.

Scores for Hillsboro; Shaun Rodgers, 91; Zach Ison, 94; Josh Crawford, 102; Brogen Priest, 102; Bentley Watson, 103.

Other team results: Zane Trace, 6th, 381; Logan Elm, 7th, 383; McClain, 8th, 387; Hillsboro, 9th, 389; Westfall, 10th, 396; New Lexington, 11th, 408; Winchester Eastern, 12th, 417; Vinton County, 13th, 427; River Valley, 14th, 448 and Meigs, 15th, 456.

The Washington Blue Lion golf team placed third at the Division II Sectional Tournament held Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at the Jaycees course in Chillicothe. (l-r); head coach Shannon Bartruff, Luke Crabtree, John Wall, Will Miller, Garrett Wahl and Drew Ferguson. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_BLG-at-Sectionals-take-2-9-28-2021.jpg The Washington Blue Lion golf team placed third at the Division II Sectional Tournament held Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at the Jaycees course in Chillicothe. (l-r); head coach Shannon Bartruff, Luke Crabtree, John Wall, Will Miller, Garrett Wahl and Drew Ferguson. Photo by Christy Wall