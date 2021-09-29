McClain beats Lady Lions, 3-0

GREENFIELD — The Washington High School volleyball teams played a Frontier Athletic Conference triple header at McClain High School Tuesday, Sept. 28.

McClain won the freshman match, 25-3, 25-7.

Washington won the junior-varsity match, 25-7, 19-25 and 25-19.

McClain won the varsity match in straight sets, 25-7, 25-20 and 25-17.

“We saw (Washington) early on in a tournament at Unioto,” McClain head coach Taylor Alsop said. “We won in two (sets). I got nervous, because, the more times you play a team, the more chances there are for (things to go wrong).

“(McClain) handled themselves well tonight,” Alsop said. “(We) played together well as a team. It was a great effort by all of them.

“League games are a little different,” Alsop said. “(The players are) more energized, more ready to go.”

McClain was coming off a 3-0 loss to Fairfield the night before.

“The girls get more excited for the league games,” Alsop said. The win improves McClain’s record to 3-2 in the FAC.

“We were covering tonight,” Alsop said. “We were making up a lot of ground. (Washington) is really good at placing the ball. Court House has always been good about that.

“For us, we were just covering a lot, moving around, getting the ball to our strong hitters,” Alsop said. “All of my hitters, every time they got to the front row, they were doing well. Overall, I think we did well in all areas.”

“We just couldn’t get into any kind of groove,” Washington head coach Ashley DeAtley said. “McClain was ready to play tonight. They played some tough balls, they served aggressively. They had great serve-receive and they talked well.

“Our play tonight wasn’t normal for us,” DeAtley said. “We were too quiet, we had trouble moving on the floor. We had a lot of hitting errors that really cost us.

“McClain just played tough,” DeAtley said. “They had a great server back there in Madison Sykes. She’s an awesome server and that really caused us some issues.

“Evelyn VanZant picked up a lot of balls as their libero,” DeAtley said. “She did a great job.”

Statistically for Washington, Allie Mongold had 17 set assists; Aaralyne Estep had five kills; Kassidy Olsson had six kills; Calliegh Wead-Salmi and Maggi Wall each had two kills

Wead-Salmi had three blocks and two block assists; Megan Sever had two block assists; Natalie Truex had one solo block and one block assist; Wall had 13 digs, Mongold had nine digs and Estep had five digs.

Olsson and Haven McGraw each had one service ace.

McClain will host Jackson for Senior Night Thursday.

Washington is at Hillsboro Thursday.

Washington’s Haven McGraw (55) and Natalie Woods (5) go up for a block during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at McClain High School Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_BL-vball-Haven-McGraw-and-Natalie-Woods-v-McClain-9-28-2021.jpg Washington’s Haven McGraw (55) and Natalie Woods (5) go up for a block during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at McClain High School Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald