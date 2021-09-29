MT tennis falls at Jackson

JACKSON — The Miami Trace tennis team suffered its first loss of the season in the Frontier Athletic Conference in a make-up match at Jackson Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Miami Trace is now 6-1 in the FAC after a 3-2 loss Tuesday.

At first singles, Riley Cruea beat Skylar Hatfield, 6-3, 6-3.

At second singles, Alex King lost to Natalie Malone, 4-6, 2-6.

At third singles, Brooklyn Riggs defeated Izabella Stafford, 6-0, 6-3.

In the first doubles match, Emma Seyfang and Deanna Page lost to Charlee Cooper and Ivy Coleman, 1-6, 3-6.

Kendall Elliott and Jenna Goddard lost to Jillian Evans and Alex Bautista, 6-1, 5-7, 3-6 at second doubles.

Miami Trace will host Washington Thursday at 4:30 p.m.