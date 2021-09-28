Lady Lion golf 10th at Sectionals

CHILLICOTHE — The Division II girls Southeast District Sectional golf tournament was held Monday, Sept. 27 at the Jaycees course in Chillicothe.

The team from Washington High School was one of 16 taking part.

In addition, there were individuals from seven other schools participating in the event.

The Washington Lady Lions team placed 10th with a team score of 497. It is their highest Sectional finish to date.

Senior Taylor Hixson led with a 116.

Senior Savannah Osborne shot a 118, senior Kaitlyn Coder had a 125, sophomore Megan Smith had a 138 and senior Ciara Coy shot a 163.

The top five teams and top five individuals not on one of those teams qualified to the District tournament at Pickaway Country Club, set for Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 9 a.m.

The team from Sheridan won the Sectional with a 340 score.

Westfall was second with a 347, followed by Circleville with a 394, Fairfield Union with a 416 and Manchester with a 421.

Senior Maddi Shoults of Westfall and junior Riley McKenzie of Crooksville were co-medalists, each with a 77.

McKenzie, along with sophomore Sydney Ater of Adena (87), senior Emma Winland of Paint Valley (88), senior Lauren Betz of Zane Trace (98), freshman Olivia Howard of Unioto (103) and senior Natalie Shope of Zane Trace (103) were the individual District qualifiers.

Other team results: Zane Trace, 6th, 455; West Union, 7th, 456; Logan Elm, 8th, 459; McClain, 9th, 475; Lynchburg-Clay, 11th, 500; Waverly, 12th, 508; Huntington, 13th, 560; North Adams, 14th, 565; Winchester Eastern, 15th, 592; Leesburg Fairfield, 16th, 616.

The Washington High School Lady Lion golf team is pictured at the Division II Sectional tournament at the Jaycees course in Chillicothe Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (l-r); Megan Smith, Kaitlyn Coder, Ciara Coy, Savannah Osborne and Taylor Hixson.