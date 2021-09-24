Posted on by


Miami Trace’s Kendall Elliott serves during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Hillsboro at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

The Miami Trace High School girls tennis team remained undefeated in Frontier Athletic Conference play Thursday, Sept. 23 with a 3-2 win over visiting Hillsboro.

At first singles, Riley Cruea lost, 3-6, 3-6.

At second singles, Brooklyn Riggs won, 7-5, 6-1.

At third singles, Jenna Goddard fell, 0-6, 4-6.

At first doubles, Emma Seyfang and Deanna Page won, 6-2, 6-0.

At second doubles, Kendall Elliott and Jacinta Pettit won, 5-7, 7-5, 8-5. A tiebreaker to eight was played instead of a full third set.

Miami Trace will be back in action Monday with a non-conference match at Unioto.

Miami Trace, 6-0 in the FAC, has two conference matches remaining, including home against Washington Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

