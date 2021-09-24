Miami Trace wins on Senior Night

It was Senior Night for Miami Trace volleyball Thursday, Sept. 23, and the Lady Panthers recognized their four seniors and then proceeded to win the Frontier Athletic Conference match against Hillsboro, three sets to none.

The seniors are: Faith Morrison, Kennedy Kelley, McKenna Casto and Laura Robinson.

Statistically for Miami Trace, Faith Morrison led with 25 digs.

Gracey Ferguson had 36 set assists.

Laura Robinson had 13 kills, Courtney Carter had nine kills and Addyson Butts had eight kills and two solo blocks.

“We had Senior Night tonight,” Miami Trace head coach Doug Mace said. “Our four seniors have been playing since the seventh grade. I’ve gotten to know them pretty well coming up through the grades.

“Your program is only as good as your kids,” Mace said. “Your kids are only going to be as strong as your senior leadership. We have four terrific seniors. They have great parents. It’s just been a lot of fun to have them and see what we can do so far.

“As a team, we’re healthy now,” Mace said. “We have everyone back, so, if we can continue where we’re at right now and finish out the season strong, we’re hoping we can still battle for the league championship and have a chance come Sectional and District tournament time.

“We’re in a situation where we have a chance to accomplish a few things,” Mace said. “With the seniors that we have this year, they’re making sure the team is staying focused and where we need to be.

“These four young women are awesome to be around,” Mace said. “I look forward to just coming in the gym and practicing with them. Tonight it was their turn to walk across the floor and to feel special for one night.”

Miami Trace improves to 7-5 overall, 3-1 in the FAC.

Miami Trace plays at Jackson Tuesday and at Chillicothe Thursday.

“The three of us are all battling right in there, so, it’ll be interesting to see what happens,” Mace said.

Miami Trace High School’s four volleyball seniors were recognized prior to the match against Hillsboro Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (l-r); Kennedy Kelley, McKenna Casto, Faith Morrison and Laura Robinson. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_MT-volleyball-seniors-9-23-2021.jpg Miami Trace High School’s four volleyball seniors were recognized prior to the match against Hillsboro Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (l-r); Kennedy Kelley, McKenna Casto, Faith Morrison and Laura Robinson. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Sydney Carter serves for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Hillsboro Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_MT-volleyball-Sydney-Carter-9-23-2021.jpg Sydney Carter serves for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Hillsboro Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald