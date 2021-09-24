Hillsboro beats Miami Trace, 3-1

Miami Trace’s Ryan Smith looks to settle the ball during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at home against Hillsboro Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Hillsboro won the match, 3-1. Hillsboro got on the board early in the match with a goal by Landon Webber. Miami Trace tied the match with a goal by Sekou Mara. The match was tied, 1-1 at the half. Hillsboro scored with 26 minutes and 4 minutes remaining in the second half. Hillsboro had eight shots to 11 for Miami Trace. Miami Trace will be back in action Tuesday at Jackson.

