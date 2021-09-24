Hillsboro soccer beats Miami Trace

Miami Trace’s Keeley Ramirez (7) advances the ball up-field during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at home against Hillsboro Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Also pictured for Miami Trace is Katie Hynes (16). Hillsboro won the match, 7-1. The score was 6-0 at the half. “We were pleased as a coaching staff with our play in the second half,” Miami Trace head coach Chad Tolbert said. Jana Griffith scored for Miami Trace. The Lady Panthers are scheduled to play at Jackson Tuesday and at Chillicothe Thursday.

Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald