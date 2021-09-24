Lady Lions fall to Jackson

The Washington Lady Lion soccer team hosted Jackson for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Jackson won the match, 5-0. The score was 0-0 at the half. Above, Kaithlyn Maquiling (11) and Jordan McCane (14) defend. Washington is scheduled to play at McClain Tuesday at 5 p.m.
