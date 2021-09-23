FCS annual golf tournament a success

The Fayette Christian School held its 12th annual golf tournament Saturday, Sept. 11 at Buckeye Hills Country Club.

“It was a successful tournament,” Gary Shaffer, one of the organizers of the event, said. “We had 25 teams. I think everybody had a good time.

“We raised a lot of money for the Christian school,” Shaffer said.

The first place team members were Joe Green, Gary Hetzler, Darrel Hetzler and Mike Granger.

In second place was the team of Rick Bartruff, Shannon Bartruff, Tyler Anderson and Jimmy Heath.

Third place went to Walter Ingram, Jeff Shaw, Rob Herron and Doug Martin.