Lady Lion volleyball beats Clinton-Massie

The Washington High School varsity volleyball team hosted former South Central Ohio League opponent Clinton-Massie Saturday, Sept. 18.

Washington won the match in four sets, 25-23, 17-25, 25-19 and 25-19.

Maggi Wall led Washington with four ace serves. Wall also had 15 digs and four kills.

Aaralyne Estep led the team with 25 digs. Estep also had eight kills and two service aces.

Allie Mongold had 24 assists, 10 digs and three ace serves.

Calleigh Wead-Salmi had five kills, two ace serves and two block assists.

Natalie Woods had four kills.

Megan Sever had four kills, one solo block and one block assist.

Olivia Wayne had two ace serves.

With the win, Washington improves to 4-6 overall.

Washington is 2-1 in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

Two matches postponed earlier this week have been rescheduled.

McClain will play at Washington Tuesday, Oct. 13 and Washington will play at Miami Trace Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Washington is scheduled to play at Logan Elm Saturday at noon.