MT tennis sweeps pair with Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE — The Miami Trace High School girls tennis team played two non-conference matches at Circleville High School Monday, Sept. 20.

The first was a make-up from the original match that was postponed on Aug. 26.

Miami Trace won that match, 5-0.

The teams then played the regularly-scheduled match and Miami Trace prevailed over the Tigers, 5-0.

In the first match, Riley Cruea won at first singles over Gracie Riddick, 6-0, 6-1.

At second singles, Alex King beat Taliya Fulgham, 6-4, 6-4.

At third singles, Brooklyn Riggs beat Cora Wilson, 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Emma Seyfang and Kendall Elliott won, 6-2 over Doreena Curry and Alexis Bachman. (That was the only score reported for that match.)

At second doubles, Deanna Page and Jenna Goddard beat Kayla Huggins and Julia Sturgill, 6-0, 6-2.

In the second match, at first singles, Riley Cruea beat Taliya Fulgham, 6-0, 6-0.

At second singles, Alex King beat L. Stafford, 6-0, 6-1.

At third singles, Brooklyn Riggs defeated Cora Wilson, 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Emma Seyfang and Deanna Page beat Gracie Riddick and Kayla Huggins, 6-0, 6-4.

At second doubles, Kendall Elliott and Jenna Goddard defeated A. Vance and Alexis Bachman, 6-0, 6-3.

Miami Trace is scheduled to host Hillsboro Thursday at 4:30 p.m.