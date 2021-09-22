Miami Trace wins 3rd straight FAC golf title

JACKSON — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers competed in the Frontier Athletic Conference golf tournament on Monday, Sept. 20 at Franklin Valley Golf Course.

Going into the tournament Miami Trace needed to win at least one of the 9-hole matches to clinch the League title out right. (It is an 18 hole tournament, but they count as two 9’s) plus an overall 18 hole tournament winner.

Also going into the tourney there were three golfers (Miami Trace’s Libby Aleshire and Alyssa Butler, and Chillicothe’s Isabella Fischer) close on the low average score vying for Player of the Year.

When the dust settled, the Lady Panthers came out with a record of 33-2 on the season and conference champions for the third year in a row.

Libby Aleshire came out as Player of the Year for the second time in her high school career. Aleshire is also First Team, All-FAC for the fourth year in a row, as are fellow seniors Alyssa Butler and Makayla Barnes.

Miami Trace shot a 405, followed by Chillicothe with a 407.

McClain slipped in ahead of Jackson for third place with a 452 to 453 team score.

Hillsboro shot a 521 and Washington had a 567 team score.

Also earning First Team, All-FAC honors for 2021 were: Isabella Fischer, Julie LeMaster, Meryl Haller and Mikayla Spaulding, all of Chillicothe.

Though there is no official Second Team, All-FAC, the next three golfers were Shayna Beatty of McClain, Kaltra Woltz of Jackson and Emily Reeves of Miami Trace.

Chillicothe was second at 30-5, followed by McClain at 19-10 and Jackson at 15-20.

Hillsboro finished with a record of 6-29 and Washington was 2-33.

Miami Trace will compete in the Division I Sectional tournament Monday, Oct. 4 at the Pickaway Country Club.

The Division I District tournament is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 11 at Eaglesticks Golf Course in Zanesville.

The top three teams and the top three individuals not on one of those teams qualifies from the Sectional to the District.

The Division I State tournament for girls is slated for Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23 at The Ohio State University Gray Course.

Washington will take part in the Division II Sectional tournament at the Jaycees Golf Club in Chillicothe Monday, Sept. 27.

The Division II District tournament is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 5 at the Pickaway Country Club. Five teams and five individuals will qualify from the Sectional to the District tournament.

One team and one player will qualify to the State tournament. The Division II State tournament for girls is set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16 at The OSU Gray Course.

Record-Herald Sports Editor Chris Hoppes contributed to this report.

2021 FRONTIER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE GOLF CHAMPIONS, MIAMI TRACE — (l-r); head coach Todd Wallace, Izzy Deskins, Emily Reeves, Libby Aleshire, Makayla Barnes, Mara Simonson and Alyssa Butler. It is the third consecutive conference title for the program. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_MT-girls-golf-team-again-FAC-champs-Sept-2021.jpg 2021 FRONTIER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE GOLF CHAMPIONS, MIAMI TRACE — (l-r); head coach Todd Wallace, Izzy Deskins, Emily Reeves, Libby Aleshire, Makayla Barnes, Mara Simonson and Alyssa Butler. It is the third consecutive conference title for the program. Courtesy photos FIRST TEAM, ALL-FAC — This trio of Miami Trace seniors were named First Team, All-FAC following the conference tournament held near Jackson on Sept. 20, 2021. (l-r); Alyssa Butler, Libby Aleshire and Makalya Barnes. All three players earned First Team, All-FAC honors four years in a row. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_MT-girls-1st-team-all-FAC-golfers-Sept-2021.jpg FIRST TEAM, ALL-FAC — This trio of Miami Trace seniors were named First Team, All-FAC following the conference tournament held near Jackson on Sept. 20, 2021. (l-r); Alyssa Butler, Libby Aleshire and Makalya Barnes. All three players earned First Team, All-FAC honors four years in a row. Courtesy photos FAC PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Miami Trace senior, Libby Aleshire, earned Player of the Year recognition in the Frontier Athletic Conference for the 2021 season. It was the second time she earned this distinction. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_Libby-Aleshire-FAC-golfer-of-the-Year-Sept-2021.jpg FAC PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Miami Trace senior, Libby Aleshire, earned Player of the Year recognition in the Frontier Athletic Conference for the 2021 season. It was the second time she earned this distinction. Courtesy photos