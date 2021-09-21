Blue Lion golf wins tri-match with Panthers, Hurricane

The Washington Blue Lion and Miami Trace Panther boys golf teams hosted former South Central Ohio League opponent Wilmington Monday, Sept. 20 at The Greens.
Washington won the match with a team score of 173.
Wilmington was second with a team total of 175, followed by Miami Trace with a 196.
Washington’s Garrett Wahl was medalist with a low score of 39.
John Wall shot a 42 for Washington, followed by Luke Crabtree and Will Miller, each with a 46, Garrett DeWees with a 47 and Drew Ferguson with a 51.
It was Senior Day and the Blue Lions honored their two seniors, Garrett DeWees and Drew Ferguson.
Kaden Noble led the Panthers with a score of 47.
Konner May and Cole Little each shot a 49 for Miami Trace, followed by Gavin Cowden with a 51, Brady Armstrong with a 53 and Lucas Cornett with a 60.
Dylan Cole led the Hurricane with a score of 43.
Braydon Conley, Tommy Holleran and Devon Snyder each shot 44, Corrick DeBoard shot a 49 and Braydon Black had a score of 53 for Wilmington.