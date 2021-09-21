Blue Lion golf repeats as FAC champions

On a chilly, rainy and windy Tuesday, Sept. 21, the Washington High School boys golf team battled to defend their 2020 Frontier Athletic Conference title at Buckeye Hills Country Club.

Washington shot a team score of 343 to achieve their goal of back-to-back championships. The Blue Lions held off second place McClain by eight strokes.

Instead of the usual one point given per team beaten, the FAC championship awards two points for each team another team finishes ahead of.

Washington placed first with a final FAC record of 32-3.

McClain was second at 28-7.

McClain’s Wesley Potts was medalist with a low score of 75. He was named the FAC’s Player of the Year.

Three Blue Lions earned their way on to the First Team, All-FAC.

First Team, All-FAC for 2021 are: John Wall, Garrett Wahl and Garrett DeWees of Washington, David Edwards and Wesley Potts of McClain, Ethan Rasp of Jackson and Aidan Fischer of Chillicothe.

Hillsboro placed third at the FAC tournament with a team score of 372.

Chillicothe was fourth with a 389, followed by Miami Trace with a 399 and Jackson with a 422.

The final FAC standings are: Washington, 1st, 32-3; McClain, 2nd, 28-7; Hillsboro, 3rd, 22-13; Chillicothe, 4th, 16-19; Miami Trace, 5th, 4-31 and Jackson, 6th, 2-23.

“I’m really proud of our boys for battling through the elements with mental toughness, class and integrity,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said. “We had different players step up all season long and it all came down to the 18-hole match today.

“I’m happy for the guys,” Bartruff said. “They really enjoy each other and that’s fun to be around. Thanks to Coach (Brandon) Streitenberger (of McClain) and Buckeye Hills for a great championship today.

“I’m really excited for our three First Team FAC golfers also — Garrett Wahl (two consecutive years), John Wall and Garrett DeWees,” Bartruff said. “Thanks to our great parents for all their support and coming to every match!”

The Division II Sectionals are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the Chillicothe Jaycees course.

Garrett Wahl led the Blue Lions Tuesday with a 79.

John Wall shot an 83, followed by Will Miller with an 88.

Garrett DeWees had a score of 93, followed by Luke Crabtree, 94 and Drew Ferguson, 98.

Christian Porter had the low score of 94 for Miami Trace.

Kaden Noble had a 97 and Brady Armstrong shot a 98.

Konner May had a score of 110, followed by Gavin Cowden with a 123 and Lucas Cornett with a 125.

In addition to Wesley Potts’ score of 75, also for McClain, David Edwards had an 82 and Seth Wise had a 92.

Also for the Tigers, Andrew Potts, 102; Robbie Wise, 106 and Isaac Carroll, 109.

Scores for Hillsboro: Zach Ison, 88; Bentley Watson, 90; Brogen Priest, 95; Shaun Rodgers, 99; Josh Crawford, 102 and Bryce Parsons, 111.

Scores for Chillicothe: Aidan Fischer, 88; Kaiden Koch, 93; Vincent Haller, 97; Wesley Scott, 111; Jackson Bolen, 112; Mathew Branscom, 118.

Scores for Jackson: Ethan Rasp, 87; Tyler Mullins, 107; Ethan Rice, 110; Logan Dummitt, 118; Evan Williams, 120 and Liam Millikan, 179.

— Record-Herald Sports Editor Chris Hoppes contributed to this report.

Three Washington Blue Lion golfers earned First Team, All-FAC honors following the conference's tournament Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (l-r); Garrett Wahl, Garrett DeWees and John Wall. Photo by Christy Wall The Washington Blue Lion golf team at Buckeye Hills Country Club after repeating as Frontier Athletic Conference champions Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (l-r); head coach Shannon Bartruff, Will Miller, Garrett Wahl, John Wall, Garrett DeWees, Drew Ferguson and Luke Crabtree. Photos by Christy Wall 2021 FIRST TEAM, ALL-FAC GOLF — (l-r); Ethan Rasp, Jackson; Garrett Wahl, Garrett DeWees and John Wall, Washington; David Edwards and Wesley Potts, McClain and Aidan Fischer, Chillicothe. Photos by Christy Wall