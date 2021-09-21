Panthers 5th, Blue Lions 9th at Ross SE

Miami Trace High School and Washington High School were among those taking part in the Aaron Reed Invitational cross country meet at Southeastern High School Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

In the high school boys event, Eli Fliehman led Miami Trace, placing 14th in a field of 134 runners in a time of 19:48.84.

Leetz Martinez was the first runner from Washington to finish. He placed 16th overall with a time of 19:56.62.

Miami Trace placed fifth as a team with 140 placement points.

Washington was ninth out of 12 teams with 237 points.

Whiteoak edged Westfall, 55 to 56.

Freshman Landen Eyre of Whiteoak won the race with a time of 17:01.58.

Also for Miami Trace: Marcus Jackson, 24th, 20:29.69; Max Trimble, 36th, 21:19.67; Dalton Mullins, 37th, 21:21.69; Aiden Johnson, 40th, 21:39.91; Justin Robinson, 54th, 22:47.74; Justin Everhart, 55th, 22:49.09; Lyndon Phillips, 59th, 23:00.92; Christian Rossiter, 68th, 23:32.10; Joshua Lewis, 70th, 23:40.96; Wyatt Hicks, 72nd, 23:48.98; Dominic Shipley, 97th, 26:44.47; Garrett Carson, 98th, 26:48.96; Connor Hostetler, 103rd, 27:38.60; Caleb Bennett, 123rd, 31:19.27; Bryce Bennett, 130th, 33:49.83.

Also for Washington: Trace Bartruff, 60th, 23:04.07; Mac Miller, 65th, 23:21.65; Isaiah Wightman, 67th, 23:25.90; Casey Hott, 71st, 23:47.11; Nathan Upthegrove, 81st, 24:54.77; Karson Runk, 96th, 26:44.22; Jack Mead, 104th, 27:58.14; Luke Rader, 121st, 31:12.93; Toby Lovett, 131st, 33:54.53; Jon Rader, 132nd, 34:15.41.

High School Boys Team Results: Whiteoak, 1st, 55; Westfall, 2nd, 56; North Adams, 3rd, 120; Zane Trace, 4th, 133; Miami Trace, 5th, 140; Fairfield, 6th, 140; Jackson, 7th, 154; Huntington Ross, 8th, 157; Washington, 9th, 237; West Union, 10th, 273; Piketon, 11th, 307; South Webster, 12th, 310.

In the high school girls race, Washington had four runners, one shy of the number required to post a team score.

Maggie Copas was the first to finish for her team, placing 32nd overall out of 90 runners in 27:09.77.

Chloe Lovett was 48th in 29:02.42; Mia Moats was 80th in 34:21.91 and Ozlyn Racine was 82nd with a time of 34:45.07.

Miami Trace did not have any competitors in the event.

Sophomore Marie Souther of Zane Trace won the 5k event in 20:30.53.

Senior Olivia Kennedy of Jackson was second in 21:08.44.

Westfall won the team event with 60 points.

West Union was second with 73 points, followed by South Webster with 85 points; North Adams was fourth with 100 points; Zane Trace was fifth with 144 points; Huntington was sixth with 148 points, followed by Jackson with 173, McClain with 183, Paint Valley with 214 and Ironton with 230 placement points.

In the middle school girls race (3k), Miami Trace’s Kamika Bennett was third overall out of 69 runners in 15:14.22.

Alonnah Nickell of Washington was the first from her team to finish. She placed 15th overall in 16:39.33.

Karleigh Cooper of Miami Trace placed seventh with a time of 15:32.82.

Gabriella Maranzana of Bishop Flaget won in a time of 14:33.98.

Miami Trace placed third as a team with 75 placement points.

Washington was sixth with 127 points.

Paint Valley won with 68 points, followed by Huntington with 74 points.

Bishop Flaget was fourth with 76 points and West Union was fifth with 117 points.

Fairfield was seventh with 154 points and Jackson was eighth with 158 points.

In the middle school boys race, Washington placed fourth out of nine teams with 117 placement points.

Kentaro Yamazaki was the top finisher for the Blue Lions, placing 15th overall out of 72 runners in 13:59.49.

Cooper Robertson was 24th in 14:49.33 and Avery Wightman was 25th in 14:59.91.

Also for Washington: T.J. Ooten, 32nd, 15:33.11; Randon Stolzenburg, 46th, 16:26.17; Hayden Lester, 54th, 17:50.52; Kaleb Taylor, 55th, 18:03.79.

There were no Miami Trace boys in the middle school race.

Seth Hamm of Dawson-Bryant Middle School won with a time of 11:27.13.

South Webster won the team event with 33 points.

Jackson was second with 88 points, followed by Fairfield with 97 points.

North Adams placed after Washington with 131 points.

Bishop Flaget was sixth with 133 points, followed by Huntington with 151 points, Whiteoak with 155 and Chillicothe with 228.

Other results for Miami Trace: Alyvia Atkinson, 21st, 17:15.92; Paige Fitzgerald, 23rd, 17:20.69; Isabelle DeBruin, 39th, 18:57.27; Nora Morrison, 47th, 20:03.05; Jayda Jones, 59th, 23:22.82; Brenna Sword, 60th, 23:28.32; Landri Adams, 68th, 28:44.32.

Other results for Washington: Mackayla Cartmell, 26th, 17:27.15; Addison Weaver, 40th, 18:57.61; Olivia Haycook, 41st, 19:06.29; Haley Nickell, 46th, 19:53.20; Cashiopia Longakit, 49th, 20:12.30; Taelin Brooker, 51st, 20:32.74.

The Frontier Athletic Conference meet is Thursday at Jackson.