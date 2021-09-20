Posted on by

McClain wins FAC boys golf match No. 5


By Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

Miami Trace’s Emerson Shannon warming up prior to the match at Jackson Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

Washington’s Luke Crabtree takes a practice swing prior to teeing off during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Jackson Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.


Photos by Christy Wall

JACKSON — The race for the Frontier Athletic Conference boys golf title got a little closer Thursday, Sept. 16 when the six FAC teams met at Jackson.

The defending champion Washington Blue Lions placed third at the meet with a 181 team score.

McClain won with a 175 and Hillsboro was second with a 177 team score.

Chillicothe shot a 181, but the fifth score tiebreaker went to Washington.

Miami Trace was fifth with a 199 and Jackson was sixth with a 200.

Zach Ison of Hillsboro and Wesley Potts of McClain were co-medalists, each with a 39 (with par being 34).

John Wall led the Blue Lions with a 43.

Garrett Wahl shot a 44, Garrett DeWees had a 46, Luke Crabtree, 48; Will Miller, 50 and Drew Ferguson, 51.

For Miami Trace, Gavin Cowden led with a 40.

Kaden Noble shot a 47, Brady Armstrong had a score of 52, Lucas Cornett shot a 60, Christian Porter, 63 and Emerson Shannon, 64.

Other scores for McClain: David Edwards, 42; Robbie Wise, 46; Isaac Carroll, 48; Leland Ewry, 71.

Other scores for Hillsboro: Josh Crawford, 44; Bentley Watson, 46; Bryce Parsons, 48; Brogen Priest, 50; Shaun Rodgers, 51.

Scores for Chillicothe: Kaiden Koch, 42; Aidan Fisher, 46; Wesley Scott, 46; Mathew Branscom, 47; Kalab Elliott, 55.

Scores for Jackson: Ethan Rasp, 42; Logan Dummit, 48; Evan Williams, 54; Ethan Rice, 56; Tyler Mullins, 59; Liam Millikan, 88.

Washington sits atop the FAC standings at 22-3.

McClain is second at 20-5, followed by Hillsboro at 16-9.

Chillicothe is 12-13 and Miami Trace and Jackson are tied, each at 2-23.

The FAC tournament is scheduled for Tuesday at Buckeye Hills Country Club, beginning at 9 a.m.

