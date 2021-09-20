McClain wins FAC boys golf match No. 5

JACKSON — The race for the Frontier Athletic Conference boys golf title got a little closer Thursday, Sept. 16 when the six FAC teams met at Jackson.
The defending champion Washington Blue Lions placed third at the meet with a 181 team score.
McClain won with a 175 and Hillsboro was second with a 177 team score.
Chillicothe shot a 181, but the fifth score tiebreaker went to Washington.
Miami Trace was fifth with a 199 and Jackson was sixth with a 200.
Zach Ison of Hillsboro and Wesley Potts of McClain were co-medalists, each with a 39 (with par being 34).
John Wall led the Blue Lions with a 43.
Garrett Wahl shot a 44, Garrett DeWees had a 46, Luke Crabtree, 48; Will Miller, 50 and Drew Ferguson, 51.
For Miami Trace, Gavin Cowden led with a 40.
Kaden Noble shot a 47, Brady Armstrong had a score of 52, Lucas Cornett shot a 60, Christian Porter, 63 and Emerson Shannon, 64.
Other scores for McClain: David Edwards, 42; Robbie Wise, 46; Isaac Carroll, 48; Leland Ewry, 71.
Other scores for Hillsboro: Josh Crawford, 44; Bentley Watson, 46; Bryce Parsons, 48; Brogen Priest, 50; Shaun Rodgers, 51.
Scores for Chillicothe: Kaiden Koch, 42; Aidan Fisher, 46; Wesley Scott, 46; Mathew Branscom, 47; Kalab Elliott, 55.
Scores for Jackson: Ethan Rasp, 42; Logan Dummit, 48; Evan Williams, 54; Ethan Rice, 56; Tyler Mullins, 59; Liam Millikan, 88.
Washington sits atop the FAC standings at 22-3.
McClain is second at 20-5, followed by Hillsboro at 16-9.
Chillicothe is 12-13 and Miami Trace and Jackson are tied, each at 2-23.
The FAC tournament is scheduled for Tuesday at Buckeye Hills Country Club, beginning at 9 a.m.