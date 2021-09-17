Lady Lion volleyball splits matches with Hillsboro, Chillicothe

The Washington Lady Lion varsity volleyball team split a pair of Frontier Athletic Conference matches this week.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, Washington hosted Hillsboro and won that match, 3-0. Scores of the sets were: 25-14, 25-20 and 25-21.

On Thursday, Sept. 16, Washington visited Chillicothe and fell in that match, 0-3. Scores of the sets were: 11-25, 28-30 and 16-25.

Statistically for Washington against Hillsboro, Kassidy Olsson led with seven kills.

Aaralyne Estep had four kills and Calleigh Wead-Salmi had three kills.

Olivia Wayne had four ace serves and Estep also had four aces.

Wead-Salmi had five block assists.

Estep and Olsson each had 13 digs and Maggi Wall had 12.

Against the Cavaliers, Olsson led with nine kills. She also had two solo blocks.

Estep had seven kills and led with two ace serves and 22 digs.

Wayne had four kills, 14 digs and one ace serve.

Wead-Salmi had one ace serve.

Natalie Woods had two block assists and Wall had 11 digs.

Washington is now 2-1 in the FAC, 3-6 overall.

The Lady Lions are scheduled to host Clinton-Massie Saturday with the j-v match starting at 10 a.m.

Washington is scheduled to host McClain Monday with a freshman match at 4:45 p.m.