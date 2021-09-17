MT tennis beats Jackson, improves to 5-0 in FAC

The Miami Trace High School girls tennis team solidified its standing as the top team in the Frontier Athletic Conference with a 4-1 win over visiting Jackson Thursday, Sept. 16.

Miami Trace improves to 5-0 in the FAC.

At first singles, Riley Cruea defeated Skylar Hatfield, 6-3, 6-0.

At second singles, Alex King lost to Natalie Malone, 4-6, 5-7.

At third singles, Brooklyn Riggs beat Charlee Carper, 5-7, 6-3, 10-3. A tiebreaker to 10 was used in place of a full third set.

At first doubles, Emma Seyfang and Deanna Page beat Ivy Coleman and Jillian Evans, 6-1, 6-4.

At second doubles, Kendall Elliott and Jenna Goddard defeated Alex Bautista and Katelyn Hunley, 6-1, 6-2.

Miami Trace has a non-conference match scheduled for Monday at Circleville.