MT volleyball beats McClain, 3-1

GREENFIELD — The Miami Trace varsity and junior-varsity volleyball teams traveled to Greenfield to take on the McClain Lady Tigers Thursday, Sept. 16.

Miami Trace won the varsity match, three sets to one.

Miami Trace also won the j-v match, two sets to one.

Scores of the varsity sets were: 19-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-23.

“I consider us fortunate,” Miami Trace head coach Doug Mace said. “This is one of the best teams McClain has had in a while.

“I got to see them early this summer and I thought ‘these guys look like they’re going to be able to play really well,’” Mace said. “That was a pretty good battle. Either team could have pulled this out.

“Luckily for us, we got fortunate there,” Mace said. “What was that (fourth set score), 25-23, something like that? That was a good battle for both of our schools. I look forward to playing them again, because it’s going to be a tough one, again, when they come to our place.”

The return match is scheduled for Oct. 5.

“I think Taylor (head coach Alsop) has done an awesome job putting these guys together,” Mace said. “I’m bragging about it a little bit because Taylor is one of my former players. I’m happy to see that.

“For our kids, we gutted that one out,” Mace said. “We were able to put together enough points to pull it out there at the end. I’m proud of both sides, actually, at this moment.

“We had some errors, but, overall, they were forcing us out of our comfort zone,” Mace said. “There were some things they were doing that sometimes stressed us a little bit. We had to play hard the entire time and we earned the win.”

For Miami Trace, Laura Robinson had 20 kills, Courtney Carter had 10 kills and Addyson Butts had eight kills.

Gracey Ferguson had four ace serves.

Miami Trace (4-4 overall, 2-1 in the FAC) is at Circleville Saturday for an 8-team invitational, beginning at 9 a.m.

Miami Trace will host Washington Tuesday. A freshman match is scheduled first, starting at 4:45 p.m. with j-v and then varsity to follow.

Miami Trace’s Kennedy Kelley makes the play from the back row during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at McClain High School Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_MT-vball-Kennedy-Kelley-9-16-2021.jpg Miami Trace’s Kennedy Kelley makes the play from the back row during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at McClain High School Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald