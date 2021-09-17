McClain beats Miami Trace, 4-0

Miami Trace’s Jana Griffith advances the ball up the field, guarded by McClain’s Ryan Butterbaugh, during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at McClain High School Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. McClain won the match, 4-0. Miami Trace is scheduled to host the Washington Lady Lions Tuesday at 5 p.m.
