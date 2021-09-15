Blue Lions win FAC match at Buckeye Hills

The Washington Blue Lion golf team posted a nine-stroke victory over the closest competitor, McClain, during the fourth Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Buckeye Hills.

Washington won the match with a team score of 166.

McClain was second with a 175, followed by Chillicothe with a 186, Hillsboro with a 191, Jackson with a 195 and Miami Trace with a 206.

Garrett Wahl of Washington and McClain’s Wesley Potts were co-medalists, each with a score of 38.

Also for Washington, Garrett DeWees shot a 40, John Wall had a 43, Luke Crabtree and Drew Ferguson each had a 45 and Will Miller had a score of 49.

“The boys are playing well, but there is a lot of golf still to be played,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said. “Congrats to Garrett Wahl on another 38 and co-medalist again with Wesley Potts.”

For Miami Trace, Brady Armstrong and Konner May led, each with a 46.

Kaden Noble shot a 54, Emerson Shannon had a 60 and Lucas Cornett, 62.

Other scores for McClain: David Edwards, 41; Isaac Carroll, 43; Robbie Wise, 53; Andrew Potts, 53 and Seth Wise, 61.

Scores for Hillsboro: Bentley Watson, 47; Zach Ison, 47; Quintin Captain, 48; Brogen Priest, 49; Josh Crawford, 53 and Bryce Parsons, 54.

Scores for Chillicothe: Aiden Fisher, 43; Jackson Bolen, 46; Vincent Haller, 47; Wesley Scott, 50; Kaleb Elliott, 52 and Mathew Branscom, 56.

Scores for Jackson: Ethan Rasp, 42; Ethan Rice, 48; Peyton Hill, 51; Logan Dummitt, 54; Peyton Hill, 51; Tyler Mullins, 59 and Evan Williams, 59.

Washington continues in first place in defense of their FAC title with a record of 19-1.

McClain is next at 15-5.

Hillsboro is in third place at 12-8, Chillicothe is next at 10-10, followed by Jackson at 3-17 and Miami Trace at 1-19.

Washington is at Jackson Thursday.

Wahl https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_Garrett-Wahl-mug-pic.jpg Wahl Miami Trace’s Kaden Noble tees off on hole No. 12 at Buckeye Hills Country Club Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_Kaden-Noble-MT-at-Buckeye-9-14-2021.jpg Miami Trace’s Kaden Noble tees off on hole No. 12 at Buckeye Hills Country Club Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Photo by Christy Wall