Blue Lions win FAC match at Buckeye Hills


By Chris Hoppes - choppes@aimmediamidwest.com

Miami Trace’s Kaden Noble tees off on hole No. 12 at Buckeye Hills Country Club Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.


Photo by Christy Wall

The Washington Blue Lion golf team posted a nine-stroke victory over the closest competitor, McClain, during the fourth Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Buckeye Hills.

Washington won the match with a team score of 166.

McClain was second with a 175, followed by Chillicothe with a 186, Hillsboro with a 191, Jackson with a 195 and Miami Trace with a 206.

Garrett Wahl of Washington and McClain’s Wesley Potts were co-medalists, each with a score of 38.

Also for Washington, Garrett DeWees shot a 40, John Wall had a 43, Luke Crabtree and Drew Ferguson each had a 45 and Will Miller had a score of 49.

“The boys are playing well, but there is a lot of golf still to be played,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said. “Congrats to Garrett Wahl on another 38 and co-medalist again with Wesley Potts.”

For Miami Trace, Brady Armstrong and Konner May led, each with a 46.

Kaden Noble shot a 54, Emerson Shannon had a 60 and Lucas Cornett, 62.

Other scores for McClain: David Edwards, 41; Isaac Carroll, 43; Robbie Wise, 53; Andrew Potts, 53 and Seth Wise, 61.

Scores for Hillsboro: Bentley Watson, 47; Zach Ison, 47; Quintin Captain, 48; Brogen Priest, 49; Josh Crawford, 53 and Bryce Parsons, 54.

Scores for Chillicothe: Aiden Fisher, 43; Jackson Bolen, 46; Vincent Haller, 47; Wesley Scott, 50; Kaleb Elliott, 52 and Mathew Branscom, 56.

Scores for Jackson: Ethan Rasp, 42; Ethan Rice, 48; Peyton Hill, 51; Logan Dummitt, 54; Peyton Hill, 51; Tyler Mullins, 59 and Evan Williams, 59.

Washington continues in first place in defense of their FAC title with a record of 19-1.

McClain is next at 15-5.

Hillsboro is in third place at 12-8, Chillicothe is next at 10-10, followed by Jackson at 3-17 and Miami Trace at 1-19.

Washington is at Jackson Thursday.

Miami Trace’s Kaden Noble tees off on hole No. 12 at Buckeye Hills Country Club Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
