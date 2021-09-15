The Greens was the site of the Frontier Athletic Conference’s girls golf match Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Chillicothe won the match with a 196 team score.

Miami Trace was second with a 206, followed by McClain, 238; Jackson, 250; Hillsboro, 251 and Washington, 266.

For Miami Trace, Libby Aleshire led with a score of 40.

Alyssa Butler shot a 51, Makayla Barnes had a 56, Emily Reeves, 59; Mara Simonson, 60 and Amberly Szczerbiak, 64.

For Washington, Taylor Hixson led with a 62.

Kaitlyn Coder had a score of 64, Ciara Coy shot a 70, as did Tevyn Carter and Sarah Bishop had a score of 81.

Another FAC match was scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Buckeye Hills.

On Monday, Sept., 13, the FAC conducted a girls’ match at Hillsboro.

Miami Trace won this match with a 198 team score.

Chillicothe was second with a 218, followed by McClain, 233; Hillsboro, 240 and Jackson, 267.

Washington had three players take part.

Taylor Hixson led with a 61. Megan Smith had a score of 63 and Kaitlyn Coder shot a 64.