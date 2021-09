The Miami Trace High School varsity volleyball team hosted Chillicothe for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The Lady Cavaliers won in straight sets, 3-0. Scores of the sets were: 24-26, 16-25 and 22-25.

For Miami Trace, Laura Robinson led with 15 kills.

Courtney Carter had 10 kills.

Miami Trace is now 3-4 overall, 1-1 in the FAC.

Miami Trace is scheduled to play another FAC match, this one at McClain High School, Thursday.