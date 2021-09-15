Posted on by

Lady Lion tennis falls to Jackson


By Chris Hoppes - choppes@aimmediamidwest.com

Washington’s Jillian Frederick returns a shot during a third singles match against Jackson Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Gardner Park.

Washington’s Jillian Frederick returns a shot during a third singles match against Jackson Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Gardner Park.


Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

Washington High School senior Joshalynn Worth, left, was recognized at the match against Jackson Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Also pictured is Washington head coach Samantha Bihl.


Courtesy photo

On a warm, sunny Tuesday, Sept. 14, the Washington High School girls tennis team welcomed the team from Jackson High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Gardner Park.

It was senior recognition day and the Lady Lions saluted their one senior, Joshalynn Worth.

Jackson won the match, 5-0.

At first singles, Addy Newsome lost, 1-6, 1-6.

At second singles, Joshalynn Worth lost, 3-6, 0-6.

Jillian Frederick lost at third singles, 1-6, 1-6.

At first doubles, Abby Rose and Tristan Hammock fell, 4-6, 1-6.

At second doubles, Deseray Williams and Siddhi Patel lost, 1-6, 0-6.

Washington was scheduled to play at Unioto Wednesday and is slated to play at Miami Trace Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

