Lady Lion tennis falls to Jackson

On a warm, sunny Tuesday, Sept. 14, the Washington High School girls tennis team welcomed the team from Jackson High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Gardner Park.
It was senior recognition day and the Lady Lions saluted their one senior, Joshalynn Worth.
Jackson won the match, 5-0.
At first singles, Addy Newsome lost, 1-6, 1-6.
At second singles, Joshalynn Worth lost, 3-6, 0-6.
Jillian Frederick lost at third singles, 1-6, 1-6.
At first doubles, Abby Rose and Tristan Hammock fell, 4-6, 1-6.
At second doubles, Deseray Williams and Siddhi Patel lost, 1-6, 0-6.
Washington was scheduled to play at Unioto Wednesday and is slated to play at Miami Trace Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.