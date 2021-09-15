MT tennis beats Hillsboro, stand 1st in FAC

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace High School girls tennis team is now 4-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference after a 3-2 win at Hillsboro Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Miami Trace is in first place in the FAC. They were scheduled to play at Jackson Wednesday and then host Jackson Thursday.

Jackson is 2-2 in the FAC.

At first singles, Riley Cruea lost, 6-7 (5-7), 1-6.

At second singles, Alex King lost, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6.

At third singles, Brooklyn Riggs won in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Miami Trace won both doubles matches.

At first doubles, Deanna Page and Kendall Elliott won, 6-2, 7-5.

At second doubles, Jenna Goddard and Raelin Pepper won, 6-3, 6-4.