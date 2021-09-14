Panthers, Blue Lions cc run at Zane Trace

KINNIKINNICK — The Washington Blue Lion and Miami Trace Panther cross country teams took part in the Zane Trace Invitational Saturday, Sept. 11 in Ross County.

The meet featured five of the six Frontier Athletic Conference teams. The only team not taking part was the team from Hillsboro High School.

For the Miami Trace boys, Eli Fliehman was the first runner to cross the line, placing 33rd overall in 19:56.29. There were 182 runners in the boys high school race.

Jaedan Meriweather was the first runner from Washington to finish, placing 51st in 20:56.45.

As a team, Miami Trace placed ninth out of 15 with 239 placement points.

Washington was 13th with 296 points.

Westerville South won with 36 points.

Chillicothe was second with 72 points, Jackson was sixth with 182 points and McClain was 15th with 446 points.

Adena sophomore Ryan Richendollar won the high school race in a time of 17:17.12. He was one of four runners to finish in under 18 minutes.

In the high school girls race, Washington’s Chloe Lovett was the first from her team to finish, placing 34th overall in 25:37.65.

Miami Trace did not have any girls in the high school race.

Senior Lauren Twyman of River Valley won in a time of 20:38.27. There were 113 runners in the high school girls race.

Westerville South won the girls high school team event with 49 placement points.

Chillicothe was second with 117 points; Jackson was ninth with 210 points and McClain was 14th with 287 points.

Miami Trace placed second in the middle school girls race with 91 points.

Miami Trace’s Kamika Bennett placed fifth overall out of 95 runners in 14:50.37.

Karleigh Cooper placed 10th in a time of 15:03.95.

For Washington, Mackayla Cartmell was the first to finish, placing 31st overall in 16:31.73.

Teays Valley West won the middle school girls team title with 63 placement points.

Washington was eighth with 172 points and Jackson was ninth with 194 points.

Abigail Heffernan of River Valley won the middle school girls race in a time of 13:45.10.

In the middle school boys race, Washington’s Cooper Robertson was the first to finish, placing 27th overall out of 114 runners in 13:55.98.

There were no Miami Trace boys in the middle school race.

Beau Hesler of North Adams won with a time of 12:05.19.

Eastern Brown won the middle school boys team event with a total of 74 placement points.

Jackson was fourth with 121 points and Washington was ninth with 186 points.

Miami Trace and Washington will run at Southeastern High School near Chillicothe Saturday at 9 a.m.

Washington girls high school results: Chloe Lovett, 34th, 25:37.65; Maggie Copas, 42nd, 26:33.32; Mia Moats, 92nd, 31:41.30; Ozlyn Racine, 95th, 32:14.13; Isabella Racine, 98th, 32.58.18.

Miami Trace boys high school results: Eli Fliehman, 33rd, 19:56.29; Marcus Jackson, 521nd, 21:01.41; Dalton Mullins, 65th, 21:37.20; Max Trimble, 79th, 22:33.01; Justin Everhart, 89th, 23:05.71; Justin Robinson, 94th, 23:20.19; Wyatt Hicks, 99th, 23:30.47; Joshua Lewis, 108th, 23:52.77; Lyndon Phillips, 113th, 24:07.84; Caleb Bennett, 132nd, 25:39.08; Reilly Campbell, 153rd, 28:00.69; Garrett Carson, 159th, 28:26.41; Alex McCarty, 173rd, 31:53.96; Bryce Bennett, 175th, 33:30.52.

Washington boys high school results: Jaedan Meriweather, 51st, 20;56.45; Karson Runk, 64th, 21:35.65; Brayden May, 83rd, 22:46.16; Trace Bartruff, 103rd, 23:45.33; Leetz Martinez, 107th, 23:52.31; Mac Miller, 115th, 24:16.18; Casey Hott, 129th, 25:18.54; Nathan Upthegrove, 137th, 26:19.39; Jack Mead, 166th, 29:44.18; Luke Rader, 171st, 31:35.57; Justin Grove, 172nd, 31:35.95.

Miami Trace girls middle school results: Kamika Bennett, 5th, 14:50.37; Karleigh Cooper, 10th, 15:03.95; Paige Fitzgerald, 28th, 16:16.74; Olivia Atkinson, 42nd, 17:05.57; Carlee Hauck, 49th, 17:28.84; Nora Morrison, 53rd, 17:52.35; Isabelle DeBruin, 57th, 18:07.35; Kaylee Everhart, 72nd, 19:06.02; Jada Jones, 87th, 22:37.66; Brenna Sword, 90th, 22:57.23; Landri Adams, 93rd, 24:43.39.

Washington girls middle school results: Mackayla Cartmell, 31st, 16:31.73; Alonnah Nickell, 35th, 16:40.89; Taya Crago, 56th, 18:02.37; Olivia Haycook, 65th, 18:38.95; Haley Nickell, 67th, 18:44.88; Addison Weaver, 70th, 18:50.97; Taelin Brooker, 74th, 19:31.73.

Washington boys middle school results: Cooper Robertson, 27th, 13:55.98; Kentaro Yamazaki, 31st, 14:01.43; Avery Wightman, 44th, 14:51.03; T.J. Ooten, 56th, 15:12.41; Randon Stolzenburg, 58th, 15:14.21; Kaleb Taylor, 95th, 18:18.07; Hayden Lester, 97th, 18:52.16.

The Washington Blue Lions are pictured at the start of the Zane Trace Invitational Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (l-r); Jaedan Meriweather, Mac Miller, Brayden May, L.J. Martinez, Trace Bartruff, Justin Grove, Karson Runk, Nathan Upthegrove, Jack Mead and Luke Rader. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_Blue-Lion-boys-at-start-of-ZT-meet-9-11-2021.jpg The Washington Blue Lions are pictured at the start of the Zane Trace Invitational Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (l-r); Jaedan Meriweather, Mac Miller, Brayden May, L.J. Martinez, Trace Bartruff, Justin Grove, Karson Runk, Nathan Upthegrove, Jack Mead and Luke Rader. Photos by Amy Rader Miami Trace’s Eli Fliehman competes at Zane Trace Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. He placed 33rd overall in a field of 182 runners. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_MT-Eli-Fliehman-at-ZT-meet-9-11-2021.jpg Miami Trace’s Eli Fliehman competes at Zane Trace Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. He placed 33rd overall in a field of 182 runners. Photos by Amy Rader Washington’s Chloe Lovett competes in the Zane Trace Invitational Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Lovett placed 34th overall in a field of 113 runners. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_Chloe-Lovett-at-Zane-Trace-9-11-2021.jpg Washington’s Chloe Lovett competes in the Zane Trace Invitational Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Lovett placed 34th overall in a field of 113 runners. Photos by Amy Rader Washington’s Jack Mead gets encouragement from head coach Alan Grigsby during the Zane Trace Invitational Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_Blue-Lions-Jack-Mead-at-ZT-meet-9-11-2021.jpg Washington’s Jack Mead gets encouragement from head coach Alan Grigsby during the Zane Trace Invitational Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Photos by Amy Rader Miami Trace’s Wyatt Hicks (510) runs in the Zane Trace Invitational Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_MT-Wyatt-Hicks-at-ZT-9-11-2021.jpg Miami Trace’s Wyatt Hicks (510) runs in the Zane Trace Invitational Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Photos by Amy Rader Sisters Isabella Racine, left, and Ozlyn Racine run together for Washington at the Zane Trace Invitational Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_Isabella-and-Ozlyn-Racine-at-Zane-Trace-9-11-2021.jpg Sisters Isabella Racine, left, and Ozlyn Racine run together for Washington at the Zane Trace Invitational Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Photos by Amy Rader The Miami Trace Panthers at the start of the Zane Trace Invitational Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (l-r); Dalton Mullins, Christian Rossiter, Eli Fliehman, Justin Robinson, Marcus Jackson, Lyndon Phillips, Justin Everhart, Garrett Carson, Alex McCarty, Wyatt Hicks, Bryce Bennett, Dominic Shipley and Josh Lewis. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_MT-boys-CC-at-start-of-Zane-Trace-meet-9-11-2021.jpg The Miami Trace Panthers at the start of the Zane Trace Invitational Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (l-r); Dalton Mullins, Christian Rossiter, Eli Fliehman, Justin Robinson, Marcus Jackson, Lyndon Phillips, Justin Everhart, Garrett Carson, Alex McCarty, Wyatt Hicks, Bryce Bennett, Dominic Shipley and Josh Lewis. Photos by Amy Rader Washington’s Karson Runk (742) and Brayden May (732) run through a cloud of dust during the Zane Trace Invitational Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_Karson-Runk-and-Brayden-May-at-ZT-9-11-2021.jpg Washington’s Karson Runk (742) and Brayden May (732) run through a cloud of dust during the Zane Trace Invitational Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Photos by Amy Rader Washington’s Mac Miller runs at the Zane Trace Invitational Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_Mac-Miller-at-ZT-meet-9-11-2021.jpg Washington’s Mac Miller runs at the Zane Trace Invitational Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Photos by Amy Rader Marcus Jackson of Miami Trace competes in the Zane Trace Invitational Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_MT-boy-at-ZT-9-11-2021.jpg Marcus Jackson of Miami Trace competes in the Zane Trace Invitational Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Photos by Amy Rader