Blue Lion golf wins at Chillicothe CC

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Blue Lion boys golf team continued defending its 2020 Frontier Athletic Conference title at the conference meet Monday, Sept. 13 at Chillicothe.

Washington won the match with a team total of 174.

Garrett Wahl of Washington was co-medalist, along with Wesley Potts of McClain, both with a 37.

McClain was second with a 180, followed by Chillicothe with a 182 and Hillsboro with a 187.

Jackson had a team score of 195 and Miami Trace had a 207.

Also for Washington, John Wall had a 42, Will Miller had a 47 and Garrett DeWees, Luke Crabtree and Drew Ferguson each had a score of 48.

Brady Armstrong led Miami Trace with a 49.

Gavin Cowden had a 51, Konner May, 52, Kaden Noble, 55 and Lucas Cornett, 58.

The Blue Lions lead the FAC with a record of 14-1.

McClain is second at 11-4, followed by Hillsboro at 10-5.

Chillicothe is fourth at 7-8, Jackson has a record of 2-13 and Miami Trace is 1-14.

Scores for McClain: Isaac Carroll, 44; David Edwards, 45; Seth Wise, 54; Robbie Wise, 55 and Andrew Potts, 58.

Scores for Hillsboro: Quintin Captain, 46; Josh Crawford, Bentley Watson, Zach Ison, Brogen Priest and Bryce Parsons all shot a 47.

Scores for Chillicothe: Vincent Haller, 42; Aidan Fisher, 45; Jackson Bolen, 46; Wesley Scott, 49; Mathew Branscom, 51 and Kaleb Elliott, 55.

Scores for Jackson: Tyler Mullins, 48; Ethan Rasp, 49; Ethan Rice, 49; Logan Dummitt, 49; Peyton Hill, 52 and Evan Williams, 59.

Washington will play at Jackson Thursday.

Washington Blue Lion John Wall putts during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at the Chillicothe Country Club Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_BL-golf-John-Wall-at-Chilli-9-13-2021.jpg Washington Blue Lion John Wall putts during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at the Chillicothe Country Club Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Photos by Christy Wall Miami Trace Panther Brady Armstrong watches as his putt approaches the cup during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at the Chillicothe County Club Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_MT-golf-Brady-Armstrong-9-13-2021.jpg Miami Trace Panther Brady Armstrong watches as his putt approaches the cup during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at the Chillicothe County Club Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Photos by Christy Wall