Panthers cruise past Goshen, 41-6

GOSHEN — The Miami Trace Panthers varsity football team made the trip down to Clermont County to play the Goshen Warriors Friday night.

The Panthers improved to 3-1 on the season with a 41-6 victory.

Goshen drops to 0-4 on the year.

It was nearly a shutout for the Panthers, which would have made it back-to-back weeks for the Miami Trace defense.

For the third week in a row, the Panthers scored 40 or more points.

“We had a lot of backs with a lot of yards tonight,” Miami Trace head coach Jerry Williams said. “We ran the ball very well. We were able to run between the tackles.

“We were trying to work on some things,” Williams said. “I got frustrated with some things that we weren’t sharp on that we need to continue to fix. I have no idea what type of yardage we had, but, we had a lot of yards on the ground.

“Weston Melvin ran the ball really well,” Williams said. “Jayden LeBeau ran the ball very well. I believe it was the second play of the game he had about a 60-yard touchdown.”

Williams also mentioned junior Landen Cope.

“There were quite a few guys who ran the ball well tonight and scored touchdowns,” Williams said.

“Our defense played well,” Williams said. “They’ve had some great outings. There were a few times we bent some. The six points we gave up, we were driving toward the end zone. We were seven or eight yards out and we threw an interception and they ran it back to the (Miami Trace) 40. They had a short field at that point. That was certainly on the offense.

“Our defense has played extremely well,” Williams said. “It was a turnover that helped them get those six points.”

Miami Trace will be back on the road again next week, traveling to take on the Western Brown Broncos.

“Western Brown is a good football team,” Williams said. “We have to put a game plan together to slow them down. Hopefully our defense can step up again next week and our offense will be running on all cylinders.”

Western Brown improved to 3-1 on the season with a 33-28 win over Jackson Friday. Jackson is now 2-2.

Elsewhere in the Frontier Athletic Conference Friday, Hillsboro defeated Williamsburg, 21-14 to improve to 2-2.

The McClain Tigers are now 3-0 after a 34-13 win over East Clinton.

The Waverly versus Chillicothe game was cancelled.