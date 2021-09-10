CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace girls tennis team accomplished something it is believed for the first time since Chillicothe joined the South Central Ohio League and then became a member of the Frontier Athletic Conference.

That is, beating Chillicothe twice in the same season.

On Sept. 2, Miami Trace hosted Chillicothe and won that match, three courts to two.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, the Lady Panthers traveled to Chillicothe to play the Cavaliers again.

Again, Miami Trace beat the defending FAC champions, three courts to two.

At first singles, Riley Cruea lost, 0-6, 0-6.

At second singles, Alex King lost, 0-6, 0-6.

Miami Trace won the next three courts to take the match.

Brooklyn Riggs won at third singles, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

At first doubles, Emma Seyfang and Deanna Page won, 6-2, 6-3 and at second doubles, Kendall Elliott and Jenna Goddard won, 6-2, 6-0.

Miami Trace is at Hillsboro Tuesday.