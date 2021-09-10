Wilmington j-v golf beats Blue Lions, Panthers

The Washington Blue Lion and Miami Trace Panther junior-varsity boys golf teams played a match with Wilmington Thursday, Sept. 9.

Wilmington won with a team score of 175.

Washington was second with a score of 195 and Miami Trace had a score of 238.

For the Blue Lions, Logan Clevenger shot a 46.

Logan Miller had his first birdie and finished with a 49; Shane Crago and Blake Bagheri both had scores of 50; Landon Miller shot 52 and Logan Krape, 54.

For the Panthers, Shannon Emerson shot a 57, Bryson Yeoman, 59; Gavin Baughn, 64 and Joseph Thompson, 68.