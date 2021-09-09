Blue Lion golf wins tri-match with Chillicothe, Jackson

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Blue Lion boys golf team played a match at Chillicothe Country Club against the Cavaliers and the Jackson Ironmen Wednesday, Sept. 8.

This match, featuring three members of the Frontier Athletic Conference, does not count in the FAC standings.

Washington won with a team score of 173.

Chillicothe shot a team total of 183 and Jackson finished with a 192 team score.

Aiden Fischer of Chillicothe was medalist with a 39.

Garrett DeWees led Washington with a 41.

Garrett Wahl shot a 42, John Wall and Will Miller each had a score of 45 and Luke Crabtree and Drew Ferguson both had a 48.

Other scores for Chillicothe: Vincent Haller, 43; Kaleb Elliott, 49; Jackson Bolen, 52; Wesley Scott, 55 and Mathew Branscom, 59.

Scores for Jackson: Ethan Rasp, 44; Logan Dummitt, 47; Ethan Rice, 48; Tyler Mullins, 57 and Evan Williams, 60.

Washington improves to 30-8 overall with league matches at Chillicothe Monday, at Buckeye Hills Tuesday and Franklin Valley (Jackson) Thursday.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, the Washington Blue Lion junior-varsity team was in action at The Greens.

Landon Miller shot a 51, Shane Crago and Logan Krape both had scores of 52; Logan Clevenger, 55; Logan Miller, 57 and Blake Bagheri, 58.