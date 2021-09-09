Miami Trace volleyball sweeps match with Madison Plains

The Miami Trace High School varsity volleyball team played a non-conference match at former South Central Ohio League opponent Madison Plains Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Miami Trace won in straight sets, 25-23, 25-13 and 25-13.

For the Lady Panthers, Addyson Butts had seven kills and two blocks.

Laura Robinson also had seven kills and two blocks

Miami Trace improves to 3-2 overall. They are 1-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

The team will be back on the court Saturday afternoon at Logan Elm High School.