Lady Lion golf beats Greeneview

SPRINGFIELD — Program history was made by the Washington High School girls golf team Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Washington traveled to Locust Hills Golf Club for a non-conference dual match with the team from Greeneview High School.

Washington won the match with a team total of 253. Greeneview had a team score of 271.

For Washington, Savannah Osborne was medalist for the match with a 54.

Megan Smith was runner-up with a 57.

Tevyn Carter shot a 66 and Samantha Dallmayer had a 76.

It was the first-ever match victory for Washington girls golf in this, the fourth season of the program.

Washington is scheduled to play a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Buckeye Hills Country Club Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Washington senior Savannah Osborne plays a shot during a non-conference match against Greeneview at Locust Hills Golf Club Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Osborne had the low round earning medalist honors for the day. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_Savannnah-Osborne-1-1-.jpg Washington senior Savannah Osborne plays a shot during a non-conference match against Greeneview at Locust Hills Golf Club Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Osborne had the low round earning medalist honors for the day. Courtesy photo

1st match win for program