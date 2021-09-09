Lady Lion golf beats Greeneview

SPRINGFIELD — Program history was made by the Washington High School girls golf team Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Washington traveled to Locust Hills Golf Club for a non-conference dual match with the team from Greeneview High School.
Washington won the match with a team total of 253. Greeneview had a team score of 271.
For Washington, Savannah Osborne was medalist for the match with a 54.
Megan Smith was runner-up with a 57.
Tevyn Carter shot a 66 and Samantha Dallmayer had a 76.
It was the first-ever match victory for Washington girls golf in this, the fourth season of the program.
Washington is scheduled to play a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Buckeye Hills Country Club Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.